Algeria Vs DR Congo, AFCON 2025-26 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Head-To-Head Records - All You Need To Know

Algeria's Riyad Karim Mahrez controls the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso in Rabat, Morocco.
  • DR Congo face a litmus test of Algeria in the AFCON 2025 Round of 16

  • Riyad Mahrez and co are unbeaten coming into this stage

  • Live streaming and timings listed below

Algeria are all set to clash against DR Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Round of 16 fixture at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan on Tuesday, January 6. The Fennecs come into this fixture after winning all three of their group games.

Algeria have been on the upward trajectory and will be keen to continue their winning run in the Round of 16 phase. Riyadh Mahrez and co will have added pressure on their shoulders, given the favourites tag revolving on their heads.

As for the Leopards, they secured their place in the Round of 16 with a 3-0 win over Botswana. DR Congo's star player will Gaël Kakuta, formerly of Chelsea, to bail them out of tough situation.

Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 6

  • Algeria won: 2

  • Congo DR won: 0

  • Draws: 4

Algeria vs DR Congo, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming

When and where will the Algeria vs DR Congo, AFCON 2025 Round of 16 match will be played?

The Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Algeria and DR Congo will be played at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan. The game is scheduled to kick off at 09:30PM (IST) on Tuesday, January 6.

How to live stream Algeria vs DR Congo In AFCON 2025?

The Algeria vs DR Congo, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

