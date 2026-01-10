Nigeria Vs Algeria Live Streaming, AFCON 2025 Quarter-final: When, Where To Watch NGA Vs ALG In Africa Cup Of Nations?

Nigeria vs Algeria Live Streaming, AFCON 2025 QF: Find all the information related to live streaming, broadcast, venue, and kick-off details for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Quarter-final match between Nigeria and Algeria

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nigeria vs Algeria AFCON 2025 NGA vs ALG preview Head-to-head Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria vs Algeria Live Streaming, AFCON 2025 Quarter-final. | Photos: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nigeria face Algeria in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final on January 10

  • Nigeria hold head-to-head advantage over Algeria, but recent trend has reversed

  • Find out when and where to watch the Nigeria vs Algeria, AFCON 2025 match live on TV and online

Nigeria and Algeria face off in a blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final fixture at Marrakesh Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The continental heavyweights arrive unbeaten during the knockout phase, yet the build-up has been shaped as much by off-field controversies.

Super Eagles Carry Momentum Amid Turbulence

Nigeria advanced to the last eight with a resounding 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16. Victor Osimhen led the charge with a brace, while Ademola Lookman both scored and assisted. Akor Adams completed the rout for the Super Eagles.

However, Nigeria’s AFCON campaign has not been free of turbulence. Reports of unpaid bonuses sparked unrest within the squad, with reports emerging of a possible training boycott before the matter was apparently resolved and payments released.

On the pitch, a brief altercation between Osimhen and Lookman during the Mozambique match drew scrutiny, though both players and head coach Eric Chelle dismissed the incident as an inconsequential matter.

Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the expanded FIFA World Cup 2026, are targeting a fourth AFCON crown and are keen to erase the disappointment of losing the 2023 final to the Ivory Coast.

Related Content
Related Content

Algeria’s Grit Tested After Extra-time Escape

Algeria’s route to the quarter-finals was less straightforward. The Desert Warriors topped their group with steady performances before edging past DR Congo 1-0 after extra time in the Round of 16.

The breakthrough came when Adil Boulbina struck in the 119th minute, keeping Algeria’s title ambitions alive. Defensively, the North Africans have been outstanding, conceding just one goal so far in the tournament.

Their preparations, however, were briefly overshadowed by controversy involving forward Mohamed Amoura, who was criticised for mimicking a Congolese superfan who impersonated independence leader Patrice Lumumba.

The gesture drew widespread condemnation, given Lumumba’s historical support for Algeria’s independence from France. Amoura later issued an apology, stating he “was not aware of what the person or the symbol present in the stands represented”.

Nigeria vs Algeria: Head-to-Head Records

Nigeria and Algeria have met 21 times, with the Super Eagles holding a marginal overall advantage – 9 wins to Algeria’s 7, alongside 5 draws. Nigeria’s most iconic victory came in the 1980 AFCON final, when a 3-0 win over Algeria secured their first continental title.

Recent history, however, favours the Desert Warriors. Nigeria are winless in their last four meetings, losing the most recent three, including the 2-1 semi-final defeat at AFCON 2019 in Cairo, as well as friendly losses in 2020 and 2022.

Notably, both of Algeria’s AFCON triumphs – in 1990 and 2019 – featured victories over Nigeria en route to lifting the trophy.

Nigeria vs Algeria, AFCON 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Nigeria vs Algeria, AFCON 2025 match being played?

The Nigeria vs Algeria, AFCON 2025 match will be played on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with kick-off scheduled at 9:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Marrakesh Stadium.

Where to watch the Nigeria vs Algeria, AFCON 2025 match live on TV and online?

The Nigeria vs Algeria, AFCON 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the Africa Cup of Nations games in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Defending Champs Look To Recover After Opening Loss

  2. India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up: Boys In Blue Strike Early After Posting 375-Run Target

  3. Japan Vs Tanzania LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Bakrania’s Gritty 53 Lifts Tanzania To 204/9

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Ali Raza Grabs His 3rd Wicket As BAN Slip To 152/7

  5. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  2. 'Unsettling Precedent': I-PAC On ED Raids At Its Premises

  3. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. US-India Trade Deal Stalled As Modi Didn’t Call Trump: Commerce Secretary Lutnick

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener