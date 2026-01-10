Nigeria Vs Algeria Live Streaming, AFCON 2025 Quarter-final: When, Where To Watch NGA Vs ALG In Africa Cup Of Nations?

Nigeria face Algeria in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final on January 10
Nigeria hold head-to-head advantage over Algeria, but recent trend has reversed
Find out when and where to watch the Nigeria vs Algeria, AFCON 2025 match live on TV and online
Nigeria and Algeria face off in a blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final fixture at Marrakesh Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The continental heavyweights arrive unbeaten during the knockout phase, yet the build-up has been shaped as much by off-field controversies.
Super Eagles Carry Momentum Amid Turbulence
Nigeria advanced to the last eight with a resounding 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16. Victor Osimhen led the charge with a brace, while Ademola Lookman both scored and assisted. Akor Adams completed the rout for the Super Eagles.
However, Nigeria’s AFCON campaign has not been free of turbulence. Reports of unpaid bonuses sparked unrest within the squad, with reports emerging of a possible training boycott before the matter was apparently resolved and payments released.
On the pitch, a brief altercation between Osimhen and Lookman during the Mozambique match drew scrutiny, though both players and head coach Eric Chelle dismissed the incident as an inconsequential matter.
Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the expanded FIFA World Cup 2026, are targeting a fourth AFCON crown and are keen to erase the disappointment of losing the 2023 final to the Ivory Coast.
Algeria’s Grit Tested After Extra-time Escape
Algeria’s route to the quarter-finals was less straightforward. The Desert Warriors topped their group with steady performances before edging past DR Congo 1-0 after extra time in the Round of 16.
The breakthrough came when Adil Boulbina struck in the 119th minute, keeping Algeria’s title ambitions alive. Defensively, the North Africans have been outstanding, conceding just one goal so far in the tournament.
Their preparations, however, were briefly overshadowed by controversy involving forward Mohamed Amoura, who was criticised for mimicking a Congolese superfan who impersonated independence leader Patrice Lumumba.
The gesture drew widespread condemnation, given Lumumba’s historical support for Algeria’s independence from France. Amoura later issued an apology, stating he “was not aware of what the person or the symbol present in the stands represented”.
Nigeria vs Algeria: Head-to-Head Records
Nigeria and Algeria have met 21 times, with the Super Eagles holding a marginal overall advantage – 9 wins to Algeria’s 7, alongside 5 draws. Nigeria’s most iconic victory came in the 1980 AFCON final, when a 3-0 win over Algeria secured their first continental title.
Recent history, however, favours the Desert Warriors. Nigeria are winless in their last four meetings, losing the most recent three, including the 2-1 semi-final defeat at AFCON 2019 in Cairo, as well as friendly losses in 2020 and 2022.
Notably, both of Algeria’s AFCON triumphs – in 1990 and 2019 – featured victories over Nigeria en route to lifting the trophy.
Nigeria vs Algeria, AFCON 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Nigeria vs Algeria, AFCON 2025 match being played?
The Nigeria vs Algeria, AFCON 2025 match will be played on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with kick-off scheduled at 9:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Marrakesh Stadium.
Where to watch the Nigeria vs Algeria, AFCON 2025 match live on TV and online?
The Nigeria vs Algeria, AFCON 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the Africa Cup of Nations games in the country.