Algeria 0-2 Nigeria, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Osimhen, Adams On Target As Super Eagles Soar To Semis

Nigeria produced an all-round performance to seal a 2-0 win over Algeria at the Grand Stadium of Marrakech on Saturday. The Super Eagles dominated the match from the get-go, with Akor Adams missing a glorious one-on-one chance early on. The Algerian defence continued to frustrate the Nigerian attack, resulting in a goalless first half. However, Osimhen needed less than two minutes after the restart to head Nigeria into the lead, knocking down a cross from Bruno Onyemaechi past Luca Zidane and into the back of the net. Osimhen then provided an assist 10 minutes later as he threaded a beautiful pass to Adams, who made no mistake in rounding the goalkeeper and walking the ball into an empty net. Algeria, meanwhile, struggled to test Stanley Nwabali's goal, and the 2019 champions were knocked out while Nigeria set up a semi-final clash with Morocco.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON: Algeria vs Nigeria
Algeria's players leave the field following the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
1/9
AFCON: Nigeria vs Algeria
Algeria's goalkeeper Luca Zidane, center, blocks a goal attempt by Nigeria's Akor Adams, left, during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
AFCON Soccer: Algeria vs Nigeria
Algeria's goalkeeper Luca Zidane, center, and teammates clash with Nigeria's players following the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
AFCON Soccer: Nigeria vs Algeria
Nigeria's Akor Adams celebrates following the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Nigeria and Algeria, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
AFCON 2025: Algeria vs Nigeria
Algeria's Ibrahim Maza, left, and Nigeria's Bruno Onyemaechi challenge for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Nigeria and Algeria, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
AFCON 2025: Nigeria vs Algeria
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Nigeria and Algeria, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Algeria vs Nigeria
Algeria's Ibrahim Maza, front, tries to block a shot from Nigeria's Calvin Bassey during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Nigeria and Algeria, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Nigeria vs Algeria
Algeria's Adil Boulbina controls the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Nigeria and Algeria, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26: Algeria vs Nigeria
Algeria's Fares Chaibi, left, and Nigeria's Akor Adams challenge for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Nigeria and Algeria, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Nigerias Victor Osimhen, left, and Algerias Himad Abdelli challenge for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Nigeria and Algeria, in Marrakech, Morocco.
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, left, and Algeria's Himad Abdelli challenge for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Nigeria and Algeria, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Wins Toss, Invites NZ To Bat First

  2. Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand ODI Series After Injury Scare - Reports

  3. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 1st ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  4. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

  5. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

  5. Consider Govt Employee's Plea To Include Live-In Partner In Family pension: Delhi HC to Centre

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  3. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

  4. Tarique Rahman Appointed As Chairman Of Bangladesh Nationalist Party

  5. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener