Algeria 0-2 Nigeria, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Osimhen, Adams On Target As Super Eagles Soar To Semis
Nigeria produced an all-round performance to seal a 2-0 win over Algeria at the Grand Stadium of Marrakech on Saturday. The Super Eagles dominated the match from the get-go, with Akor Adams missing a glorious one-on-one chance early on. The Algerian defence continued to frustrate the Nigerian attack, resulting in a goalless first half. However, Osimhen needed less than two minutes after the restart to head Nigeria into the lead, knocking down a cross from Bruno Onyemaechi past Luca Zidane and into the back of the net. Osimhen then provided an assist 10 minutes later as he threaded a beautiful pass to Adams, who made no mistake in rounding the goalkeeper and walking the ball into an empty net. Algeria, meanwhile, struggled to test Stanley Nwabali's goal, and the 2019 champions were knocked out while Nigeria set up a semi-final clash with Morocco.
