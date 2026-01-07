Algeria 1-0 DR Congo, Africa Cup Of Nations: Adil Boulbina Strike Sends ALG Into Quarters

Adil Boulbina scored a dramatic winner in extra time for Algeria to beat Congo 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match on Tuesday. Defending champion Ivory Coast progressed in contrasting fashion with a comfortable 3-0 win over Burkina Faso. Boulbina left fly for Algeria from the edge of the penalty area to the top far corner of the goal in the 119th minute, sending the majority of fans at the scented Moulay El Hassan Stadium into wild celebrations. Algerian journalists who celebrated in the press box were warned their accreditation would be withdrawn after their unrestrained outbursts of joy. One journalist inadvertently broke a television screen after jumping on a table.

Algeria vs DR Congo Cup of Nations soccer-Adil Boulbina
Algeria's Adil Boulbina reacts after the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
DR Congo players applaud their fans after the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah celebrates after the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Algeria's Adil Boulbina celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Algeria's Adil Boulbina scores his side's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
DR Congo's Dylan Batubinsika heads the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
DR Congo's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, left, runs with the ball as Algeria's Fares Chaibi tries to stop him during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Algeria's Himad Abdelli, bottom, stops DR Congo's Theo Bongonda during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Algeria's Adil Boulbina heads the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
DR Congo's Theo Bongonda, left, controls the ball as Algeria's Hicham Boudaoui tries to stop him during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
