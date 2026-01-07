Algeria 1-0 DR Congo, Africa Cup Of Nations: Adil Boulbina Strike Sends ALG Into Quarters
Adil Boulbina scored a dramatic winner in extra time for Algeria to beat Congo 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match on Tuesday. Defending champion Ivory Coast progressed in contrasting fashion with a comfortable 3-0 win over Burkina Faso. Boulbina left fly for Algeria from the edge of the penalty area to the top far corner of the goal in the 119th minute, sending the majority of fans at the scented Moulay El Hassan Stadium into wild celebrations. Algerian journalists who celebrated in the press box were warned their accreditation would be withdrawn after their unrestrained outbursts of joy. One journalist inadvertently broke a television screen after jumping on a table.
