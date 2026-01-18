Morocco Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Final: Lions Of Teranga Battle Atlas Lions For African Crown

Morocco vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Streaming Info
The Morocco vs Senegal, AFCON 2025-26 Final will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on television in India.
Morocco vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details
Fixture: Senegal vs Morocco
Series: Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final
Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat
Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026
Time: 12:30 AM IST (January 19)
Morocco vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the biggest day in African football, with Morocco going up against Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.