Morocco Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Final: Lions Of Teranga Battle Atlas Lions For African Crown

Morocco players celebrate after winning after a penalty shootout during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Welcome to the live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final match between Senegal and Morocco at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Sunday, January 18, 2026. It’s a heavyweight clash between the defending champions Senegal and host nation Morocco, who are chasing their first continental crown in 50 years. The Lions of Teranga roared to the final – their third in the last four editions – with a 1-0 win over Egypt. Morocco, meanwhile, beat Nigeria on penalties to reach the final. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Morocco vs Senegal AFCON 2025 final match right here.

The Morocco vs Senegal, AFCON 2025-26 Final will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on television in India.

Fixture: Senegal vs Morocco

Series: Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final

Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Time: 12:30 AM IST (January 19)