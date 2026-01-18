Morocco Vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Final: Lions Of Teranga Battle Atlas Lions For African Crown

Morocco vs Senegal Live Score, AFCON 2025 Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Africa Cup of Nations final match at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat, on January 18, 2026

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Senegal vs Morocco live score AFCON 2025 final CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Morocco players celebrate after winning after a penalty shootout during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Welcome to the live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final match between Senegal and Morocco at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Sunday, January 18, 2026. It’s a heavyweight clash between the defending champions Senegal and host nation Morocco, who are chasing their first continental crown in 50 years. The Lions of Teranga roared to the final – their third in the last four editions – with a 1-0 win over Egypt. Morocco, meanwhile, beat Nigeria on penalties to reach the final. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Morocco vs Senegal AFCON 2025 final match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Morocco vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Streaming Info

The Morocco vs Senegal, AFCON 2025-26 Final will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on television in India.

Morocco vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details

  • Fixture: Senegal vs Morocco

  • Series: Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final

  • Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat

  • Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (January 19)

Morocco vs Senegal LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the biggest day in African football, with Morocco going up against Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
