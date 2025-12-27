Pretoria Capitals Vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the second match of SA20 2025-26 between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Faf du Plessis trains ahead of the Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 match in Centurion. Photo: X/Joburg Super Kings
  • Pretoria Capitals elected to field first against Joburg Super Kings

  • Keshav Maharaj captaining Capitals, Faf du Plessis leading Super Kings

  • Durban's Super Giants beat MI Cape Town by 15 runs in SA20 opener

The Keshav Maharaj-led Pretoria Capitals take on Faf du Plessis' Joburg Super Kings in the second match of SA20's fourth edition at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday (December 27, 2025). Watch the T20 cricket match live.

The league kicked off with a high-scoring clash between Durban's Super Giants and MI Cape Town, which the Super Giants won by 15 runs. Ryan Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his 63-ball 113, though it came in a losing cause.

Pretoria Capitals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20: Toss Update

Pretoria Capitals won the toss and elected to field first against Joburg Super Kings.

Pretoria Capitals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20: Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope (wk), Daniel Smith, Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Roston Chase, Codi Yusuf, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Tymal Mills

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Matthew De Villiers, Dian Forrester, Shubham Ranjane, Duan Jansen, Janco Smit, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson

Pretoria Capitals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Pretoria Capitals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20: Squads

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Ranjane, Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley, Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger, Matthew De Villiers, Prenelan Subrayen, Daniel Worrall, Wiaan Mulder, Duan Jansen, Dian Forrester, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers, Jarren Bacher

Pretoria Capitals: Will Smeed, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Shai Hope, Dewald Brevis, Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Bryce Parsons, Codi Yusuf, Gideon Peters, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Tymal Mills, Lizaad Williams, Sibonelo Makhanya, Wihan Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Junaid Dawood, Sherfane Rutherford, Jordan Cox, Daniel Smith, Meeka eel Prince

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

