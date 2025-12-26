MI Cape Town Vs Durban Super Giants Toss Update, SA20: DSG Batting First - Check Playing XIs

MI Cape Town Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2025-26: Know all about the new season's opening match, including preview, toss update, playing XIs and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
MI Cape Town Vs Durban Super Giants Toss Update, SA20: DSG Batting First - Check Playing XIs
Captains posing with the SA20 trophy. Photo: X/ SA20_League
  • MI Cape Town won toss, opted to bat against Durban Super Giants

  • SA20 2025-26 match 1 taking place at Newlands, Cape Town

  • Streaming info: The match will telecast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar, the tournament’s official broadcaster

The SA20 League 2025-26 kicks off in style as defending champions MI Cape Town take on Durban Super Giants in the very first match of the season at Newlands, Cape Town on 26 December 2025.

Cape Town will be eager to start their title defence on home turf, backed by a balanced squad packed with international experience and local talent. With players like Rashid Khan leading the bowling attack and a batting line-up featuring experienced hitters, they will hope to set an early tone in a competition where momentum matters.

Durban Super Giants arrive with their own motivation. Although they finished lower on the table in the previous season, they have a strong batting core led by the likes of Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Jos Buttler, and the inclusion of Kane Williamson offers leadership and stability in crucial phases.

Their bowling resources, including seam options and spin variety, will be tested on a Cape Town surface that tends to assist bowlers early before becoming more batting-friendly later.

MI Cape Town Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2025-26: Toss Update

MI Cape Town won the toss and elected to bat first against Durban Super Giants.

MI Cape Town Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2025-26: Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Luus, Trent Boult

MI Cape Town Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch MI Cape Town Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2025-26 Match 1?

The MI Cape Town Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2025-26 Match 1 will be played at Newlands, Cape Town on Friday, 26 December at 5:30 pm IST.

Where to watch MI Cape Town Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2025-26 Match 1?

The 2025-26 SA20 season will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

MI Cape Town Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2025-26: Squads

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (C), Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, Jason Smith, Tom Moores, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Jacques Snyman, Tristan Luus, Dan Lategan, Tiaan van Vuuren.

Durban's Super Giants: Aiden Markram (C), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Kane Williamson, Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Marques Ackerman, Dayyaan Galiem, David Wiese, Andile Simelane.

Published At:
