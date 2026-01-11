Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2026: Live streaming, toss update, and playing XIs for SA20 match 21 on Sunday, 11 January at St George's Oval

Outlook Sports Desk
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Toss Update Playing XIs
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming, SA20 2026: SEC to bat first. Photo: X/@DurbansSG
  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on Durban Super Giants in SA20 2025-26 Match 21 at St George’s Park

  • Sunrisers won the toss and chose to bat first

  • The Sunrisers lead the points table with three wins in six matches, while Durban’s Super Giants have suffered three defeats so far

Sunrisers Eastern Cape face Durban’s Super Giants in Match 21 of SA20 2025-26 at St George’s Park on Sunday, January 11.

This clash comes as a reverse fixture to their earlier contest in Durban, which was washed out without a ball being bowled.

The Sunrisers, currently at the top of the points table, have won three of their six matches, while two games were abandoned due to rain. Only Paarl Royals have managed to beat the Eastern Cape-based side this season.

Durban’s Super Giants, meanwhile, have had their fair share of misfortune, with three of their matches also impacted by rain. After a promising 15-run victory over MI Cape Town in their tournament opener, they have lost three games so far.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2026: Toss Update

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Durban Super Giants.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2026: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs(c), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Lewis Gregory, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Tharindu Ratnayake

Durbans Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Marques Ackerman, Jos Buttler, David Bedingham, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, Gerald Coetzee, Sunil Narine, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2026: Live Streaming

The SA20 2026 matches, including Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

