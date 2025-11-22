IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav Shines With Three Wickets On Day 1; Tristan Stubbs Admits Being Fooled

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Marco Jansen on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Marco Jansen on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi