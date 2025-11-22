IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav Shines With Three Wickets On Day 1; Tristan Stubbs Admits Being Fooled

Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3 wickets on Day 1, including Tristan Stubbs, giving India control in the 2nd Test
South Africa stumbles as early partnerships broken, finish Day 1 at 247/6
Kuldeep and Siraj’s late spells put India firmly on top
South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs admitted after Day 1 of the second Test against India that he was completely taken aback by a delivery from his Delhi Capitals teammate, Kuldeep Yadav.
Stubbs, who had looked settled and played well earlier, acknowledged that he hadn’t expected such a sharp, drifting ball, one of Kuldeep’s best, at the start of the spinner’s spell. The catch was held by KL Rahul at first slip, ending Stubbs’s knock just short of a fifty.
“I have faced him quite a few times. This was the first ball of his new spell and I think the best one he has bowled,” Stubbs, who scored 49 off 113 balls, said at the end of the day's play.
“From my angle, it sort of beat me in the drift, that's sort of why my hands got away, so I think that's how he got me out. It was just the drift and my hands sort of following it, so it's probably on a day one wicket, that's probably how he's trying to get you out, but for him to bowl that first ball of his, coming back, I thought it was quite impressive,” Stubbs couldn't stop gushing about the delivery.
Kuldeep’s Magic: Why He’s India’s X‑Factor
For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler on a relatively flat Guwahati track, finishing Day 1 with impressive figures of 3 for 48 in 17 overs. His dismissals came at key moments, he removed Ryan Rickelton, Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder, halting South Africa’s momentum just as they looked to push for a strong total.
On a surface that offered little natural assistance to spinners, Kuldeep’s performance underlined why India continues to trust him in pivotal moments. His ability to drift the ball and use overspin made him especially effective, even when conditions seemed to favour batsmen. India’s assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, called his wrist-spinner the "X-factor" for his knack of breaking partnerships when the game hung in the balance.
Day 1 Match Report: India Holds Upper Hand at Guwahati
South Africa closed Day 1 on 247 for 6, after strong partnerships early on were dented by a late surge from India’s bowlers. Openers Aiden Markram (38) and Ryan Rickelton (35) laid the foundation, but it was the spin of Kuldeep and the seam work of Mohammed Siraj that turned the tide in India’s favour.
The game was brought to a close early due to fading light, but not before India made a statement. Ravindra Jadeja removed skipper Temba Bavuma (41) with a clever delivery, while Kuldeep struck twice more in quick succession to derail South Africa’s middle order.
With his game-changing spell, Kuldeep ensured India ended the day firmly in the driver’s seat.
