India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Tilak Varma Goes Air Borne To Save 5 Crucial Runs - Watch

Tilak Varma stuns the crowd at Raipur with exceptional fielding
The youngster goes air borne before saving 5 crucial runs for India
Tilak Varma produced a moment of magic in the field and became air-borne for a few moments while trying to prevent Aiden Markram from scoring a six in the 20th over of the 2nd innings, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. The youngster's fielding effort literally shook everyone inside the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur.
In the 4th ball of Kuldeep Yadav's 3rd over, Aiden Markram slightly mistimed his lofted shot towards long-on, where Tilak Varma was posted. As soon as Markram played the shot, the look on his face was enough to tell that he knew he was going to be caught.
Tilak Varma, who had his eyes locked into the ball, flew off the ground, literally like the Superman. He used all his core strength to be air borne for a moment, grabbing the ball with both hands before showcasing outstanding presence of mind.
Just as he realized the boundary rope was beneath him, Tilak threw the ball inside to save 5 crucial runs for his side. The commentators were all praise of his effort with Ravi Shastri calling him "Air Varma".
KL Rahul Showcased Brilliant Captaincy
Skipper KL Rahul should also be praised for his brilliant decision to swap Yashasvi Jaiswal with Tilak Varma in the long-on region.
A few over before Varma shook everyone, Jaiswal had dropped a simple catch near the boundary rope when Aiden Markram was at just 26 runs.