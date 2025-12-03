India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Tilak Varma Goes Air Borne To Save 5 Crucial Runs - Watch

India’s Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma during a training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

India’s Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma during a training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore