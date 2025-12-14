India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: See Best Photos From Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, toss the coin as South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, watch it during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

1/7 India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, talks with South Africa's captain Aiden Markram before the start of the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





2/7 Indian fans cheers before the start of the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





3/7 India's Arshdeep Singh, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





4/7 South Africa's Reeza Hendricks leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





5/7 India's Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





6/7 India's Harshit Rana, right, and South Africa's Dewal Brevis during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





7/7 South Africa's captain Aiden Markram plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





