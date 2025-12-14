India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: See Best Photos From Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium
India skipper Suyrakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the third T20I in Dharamsala on Sunday (December 14, 2025). India brought in Harshit Rana for Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the match because of personal reasons, while Kuldeep Yadav came in for an unwell Axar Patel. SA drafted back Corbin Bosch, Tristan Stubbs and Anrich Nortje for this match. The five-match series is now locked 1-1.
