BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condolence message on former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s demise while recalling her contribution to India-Bangladesh ties. The three-time Bangladesh prime minister and BNP patriarch died on December 30 following a prolonged illness.
“We sincerely appreciate your message of condolence and remembrance, Honourable @narendramodi. Begum Khaleda Zia’s contributions to Bangladesh–India relations will be remembered,” BNP posted on social media on Saturday.
On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended Zia's funeral on behalf of India and gave BNP leader and Zia's son Tarique Rahman a letter of condolence from Prime Minister Modi.
Jaishankar expressed confidence that Zia's "vision and values" will direct the growth of a collaboration between the two countries during his meeting with Rahman, a front-runner for prime minister in the parliamentary elections on February 12.
Rahman is Zia's eldest son and the acting chairman of the BNP. After Yunus's provisional administration took office, ties between the two nations deteriorated.
Concerns over attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, have been voiced by India.