Khaleda Zia's State Funeral Today At 2pm In Dhaka

Zia, longtime chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a three-time premier, passed away at around 6:00 am on December 30 at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, shortly after Fajr prayer. Her body was kept at the hospital before being moved to her Gulshan residence 'Firoza' this morning, with large crowds gathering in mourning. The burial, with full state honours, will take place shortly after the prayers at Zia Uddyan beside her late husband, assassinated former President Ziaur Rahman.