Assam Earthquake: 5.1 Magnitude Tremor Shakes Morigaon District Early Monday

Tremors Felt Across Central Assam Region

Residents in parts of central Assam reported feeling the earthquake's effects, with the tremors being significant enough to cause temporary concern among the population. The 5.1 magnitude reading places this earthquake in the moderate category, capable of causing minor damage to poorly constructed buildings but generally not causing significant structural harm. Official reports confirm that mild to moderate tremors were widely experienced across the affected region. Authorities initiated rapid response protocols to gather comprehensive information about the extent of the earthquake's impact on structures and critical infrastructure throughout the area. Emergency management officials were placed on alert to respond to any emerging situations.