Assam Earthquake: 5.1 Magnitude Tremor Shakes Morigaon District Early Monday

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Assam's Morigaon district early Monday morning, January 5, 2026, rattling residents across central Assam and causing brief alarm among the population. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at precisely 04:17:40 IST with its epicentre located at latitude 26.37°N and longitude 92.29°E at a depth of 50 kilometres below the Earth's surface. The moderate-intensity earthquake was perceptible across the region, with residents in Morigaon and surrounding areas reporting mild to moderate tremors that jolted them from sleep. Many residents described feeling noticeable ground movement, though the earthquake's duration was relatively brief, lasting only a few seconds.
Tremors Felt Across Central Assam Region
Residents in parts of central Assam reported feeling the earthquake's effects, with the tremors being significant enough to cause temporary concern among the population. The 5.1 magnitude reading places this earthquake in the moderate category, capable of causing minor damage to poorly constructed buildings but generally not causing significant structural harm. Official reports confirm that mild to moderate tremors were widely experienced across the affected region. Authorities initiated rapid response protocols to gather comprehensive information about the extent of the earthquake's impact on structures and critical infrastructure throughout the area. Emergency management officials were placed on alert to respond to any emerging situations.
No Casualties or Property Damage Reported
The National Centre for Seismology and local Assam authorities have confirmed there are no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage to property following the 5.1 magnitude earthquake. State officials and the district administration have launched preliminary assessments across affected areas to evaluate the structural integrity of buildings, bridges, and other critical infrastructure. Disaster management authorities continue monitoring the situation closely for any potential aftershocks or follow-up seismic activity that may occur in the coming hours or days. Residents are advised to remain calm and prepared for potential aftershocks, maintaining earthquake safety protocols.