Two Bomb Blasts Rock Northern Kerala District, One Injured

Tipper lorry driver injured in blast at Central Poyiloor during sand excavation.
Second bomb thrown near temple entrance at Manolikkavu; no injuries reported.
Police probe ongoing; tension between CPI(M) and RSS cited as backdrop.
One person was injured in two separate bomb incidents in different parts of this northern district on Friday, police said.
In the first incident, a bomb planted in the ground burst at Central Poyiloor in Panur at around 9 am, injuring Shamith Lal, a tipper lorry driver.
The blast occurred while an excavator was digging sand for construction, and Lal was standing beside his vehicle when it happened.
According to investigators, the explosive's remnants were found at the location.
In the second incident, at around four in the morning, an unknown individual tossed a bomb on the road close to a temple's entrance in Manolikkavu.
The blast occurred close to a police vehicle deployed in the area, but caused no injuries.
According to police, the incident came after furious disputes between RSS and CPI(M) workers during the present temple festival.
According to authorities, a large police presence was in place to stop undesirable acts.
Both explosions are being investigated.