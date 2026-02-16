As Sabarimala looms over the election, CPI(M) seeks to shed its ‘iconoclastic past’; Progressive groups push back

As the apex court revisits the issue of women’s entry, the ruling Left faces uncomfortable questions about its ideological shift ahead of the polls.

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
CPI(M) seeks to shed its ‘iconoclastic past’
As Sabarimala looms over the election, CPI(M) seeks to shed its ‘iconoclastic past’; Progressive groups push back Photo: | Representative Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench is considering issues related to religious practices from April

  • Kerala’s Left government had earlier taken a position upholding the Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry into the temple, irrespective of age, but now appears to be recalibrating its stance

  • The gold theft at the shrine and allegations of financial irregularities have also become major political flashpoints.

After seven and a half years, women’s entry into the Sabarimala Temple is once again triggering political turmoil in the Kerala. The Supreme Court's decision to commence hearings on April 7 on the issues raised in the Sabarimala review petitions has placed the ruling Left Front government in an unenviable position.

The government, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which has in recent years sought to subtly distance itself from its earlier pro–women’s entry stance, may now be compelled to clarify its position before the court. In 2018, the Left government had aggressively pushed for the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages, including those of menstruating age, to visit the hill shrine.

The composition of the nine-member constitutional bench will be notified by the CJI.   The Court asked all parties to submit their position by March.The Kerala government and the Travancore Dewasom Board may once again have to take a position on women’s entry into the shrine.

Related Content
Related Content
Sabarimala temple - null
NSS, SNDP reiterate opposition to entry of women of menstruating age in Sabarimala temple

BY PTI

Soon after the Supreme Court's decision, the caste groups that opposed the original judgement maintained their stance, urging the government to reverse its earlier position and oppose women’s entry to the Supreme Court. The Congress party said they are in favour of preserving the rituals.  They were all repeating their position they took in 2018. But the CPIM, which then took aggressive posturing supporting the judgement, has changed. Though the ruling party did not declare its position categorically, enough hints have been given that it will not support any progressive actions, as it did in 2018.

The 2018 verdict split Kerala society, with the CPI(M)-led LDF government vociferously trying to implement it, while caste groups and organisations affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh took to the streets against the apex court’s judgment. Left and progressive forces, including Ambedkarite groups, hailed the verdict. The RSS, which initially supported the judgment, later made a sudden volte-face and violently opposed what it called an infringement on religious practices.

In the 2019 Indian general election, the LDF suffered serious setbacks, winning just one seat, while the Congress emerged the thumping winner.

After the electoral debacle it suffered, the Left, in substantive terms, backed away from its earlier position and tried to project itself as the champion and protector of age-old rituals. The Global Ayyappa Conclave held last year was the latest in its efforts to cater to conservative sections of society.

The Supreme Court is considering the case at a time when serious cases, including the Sabarimala gold theft case and the charges of financial embezzlement, are rattling the CPIM.

“Given that elections are around the corner, I am not very hopeful that the government will take a progressive stand on women’s entry to Sabarimala, particularly after the recent electoral backlash. Of course, as a feminist, I would want the government not only to back women’s right to access but also to stand by the promises it made during the Women’s Wall. Issues of equality should ideally not be entwined with electoral politics, but unfortunately, they are,” says historian Dr Malavika Binny of Kannur University.

null - | Photo: PTI
TDB vigilance to probe allegation of film shooting at Sabarimala temple

BY PTI

Soon after the 2018 Sabarimala judgment, the Chief Minister spearheaded a campaign for gender equality, describing the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women’s entry into the Sabarimala Temple as a continuation of Kerala’s renaissance movement. He asserted that his party would not change its stance on the issue, even if it suffered a beating at the hustings. But as time would prove  it was rhetoric more than resolve.

The situation evolved to the extent that the same Chief Minister was later seen quoting the Bhagavad Gita to describe the virtues of a believer at the Ayyappa conclave.

‘Pinarayi Vijayan has, over a period of time, backtracked on much of what he once said about social renaissance and gender justice. The Chief Minister, who had earlier critiqued the regressiveness embedded in the concept of Sanatana Dharma, later had no qualms about quoting from the Bhagavad Gita to define the qualities of a good devotee.

“Today, nobody expects the government to take a progressive stand on women’s entry into Sabarimala Temple. The government’s recent steps have, in fact, emboldened conservative forces,” says Dr. T.S. Shyam Kumar, Sanskrit scholar and author.

Soon after the electoral debacle in 2019, the Left appeared to conclude that its aggressive support for women’s entry had contributed to the setback. The party subsequently initiated various measures, including house visits and outreach programmes, to reassure believers that no action would be taken to infringe upon their long-held customs. The culmination of this shift was visible at the Global Ayyappa meet.

“The shift in the stand of the CPI(M) once again underscores the fact that no party — not even the Left, which boasts of ideological commitment — dares to challenge entrenched notions within society,” says a Left sympathiser who wishes to remain anonymous.

“There may be pressures from various groups, but as a Leftist who vouches for justice, I still expect the government to uphold women’s rights in the Supreme Court,” says women’s rights activist Dr Suja Susan George. According to her, the government must take a position consistent with constitutional values.

RAF Unit Deployed At Sabarimala To Bolster Security For Mandala–Makaravilakku Season - null
RAF Unit Deployed At Sabarimala To Bolster Security For Mandala–Makaravilakku Season

BY Outlook News Desk

However, when asked about the stand the government would take before the Supreme Court, the CPI(M) State secretary M V Govindan was evasive.   “Everything except change will change’ was his refrain, without categorically stating what position the party will take on Sabarimala.

The unease in addressing the question was palpable on his face. Some reports suggest the government may adopt a neutral stance on women's entry. “Even that is a setback to progressive forces. It will also embolden the conservatives,” Shyam Kumar says.

For parties such as the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, there appears to be no ambiguity of the kind the CPIM faces when addressing the issue. They have consistently opposed women’s right to pray at the hill shrine and have taken to the streets in defence of what they describe as ritual protection, their stated position on religious matters.

It was during the Left Democratic Front government in 2006, headed by V.S. Achuthanandan, that the Kerala government informed the Supreme Court of India of its position favouring women’s entry into the Sabarimala Temple.

The Nair Service Society, which had vehemently opposed the Supreme Court order and the then government’s supportive stance, now appears satisfied with the government’s changed approach. “Though they have not openly admitted to changing their stance, it is evident from their actions,” said NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair.  The SNDP, which maintains cordial relations with both the CPI(M) and the BJP, urged the government to revise its position and oppose the entry of women of menstruating age into the shrine.

Sabarimala Ayyapa Temple, Pathanamthitta - File photo
Board President Backs SIT Probe Into Sabarimala Gold Loss, Denies Allegations of Wealth

BY Outlook News Desk

The case will be taken up at a time that coincides with the election campaign in the state. Though progressive forces and intellectuals may criticise the CPI(M) for what they see as its capitulation to conservative pressures, the party appears in no mood to foreground its progressive credentials during a high-stakes election. Yet any visible volte-face is certain to be denounced — and politically exploited — by its opponents.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: SL Spinners Pull Back Total After Sensational Start By Head

  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

  5. Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Becomes First To Scalp 700 Wickets - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  3. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  4. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Shivaji–Tipu Remarks

  5. Vijay's TVK Hopes To Whistle New Tune In Tamil Nadu, Powered Mostly By Fans

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

  2. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  3. BNP Signals Constructive Engagement with India After Landslide Victory in Bangladesh Polls

  4. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. SC Nine-Judge Bench to Hear ‘Industry’ Definition Case from March 17

  2. Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor And Others Celebrate India's Win

  3. India Tops AI Skills Globally, Avoids Over-Regulation To Boost Innovation: MoS Jitin Prasada

  4. PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

  5. AFG Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Zadran, Omarzai Power Afghanistan To 5-Wicket Win - As It Happened

  6. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

  7. Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

  8. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh