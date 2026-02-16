As Sabarimala looms over the election, CPI(M) seeks to shed its ‘iconoclastic past’; Progressive groups push back

Soon after the Supreme Court's decision, the caste groups that opposed the original judgement maintained their stance, urging the government to reverse its earlier position and oppose women’s entry to the Supreme Court. The Congress party said they are in favour of preserving the rituals. They were all repeating their position they took in 2018. But the CPIM, which then took aggressive posturing supporting the judgement, has changed. Though the ruling party did not declare its position categorically, enough hints have been given that it will not support any progressive actions, as it did in 2018.