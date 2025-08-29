Between Atheism and Ayyappa: Kerala’s Global Sangamam of Contradictions

An atheist party invoking a forest god, a rationalist leader invited to inaugurate a summit of faith, and a saffron brigade baying for blood. The CPM’s Global Ayyappa Sangamam was supposed to heal the wounds of Sabarimala. Instead, it has exposed a theatre of contradictions

K A Shaji
K A Shaji
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sabarimala God swamy ayyappa temple in Kerala, india 
Sabarimala God swamy ayyappa temple in Kerala, India | Photo: shutterstock |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kerala’s CPI(M) government, long known for rationalism, now borrows faith to host a Global Ayyappa Sangamam—a dramatic bid to undo the wounds of the 2018 Sabarimala storm.

  • Stalin skips, BJP revolts, Congress scoffs—what was meant as reconciliation with devotees is fast turning into a stage for irony and accusation.

  • Behind the chants of Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa lies cold electoral arithmetic—Kerala’s Left trying to blunt the BJP, reclaim Hindus, and survive 2026.

On September 20, the quiet riverbank at Pampa—where pilgrims usually bathe before their arduous climb to the Sabarimala shrine—will turn into something else altogether. Giant pandals, air-conditioned halls, LED screens, cultural stages, digital exhibitions, and seminar spaces are being erected on the fragile riverbed. Nearly 3,000 delegates are expected to gather: priests, academics, bureaucrats, and politicians.

Officially, this is the platinum jubilee celebration of the Travancore Devaswom Board. But to anyone watching closely, the Global Ayyappa Sangamam is not just another cultural event. It is Kerala’s ruling CPI(M)’s grand gamble—a calculated attempt to reclaim the religious ground it lost during the Sabarimala crisis of 2018.

The irony, however, is as glaring as the floodlights that will illuminate the Pampa sands: an atheist Communist party organising a global summit on Lord Ayyappa.https://www.outlookindia.com/national/instances-in-ancient-indian-texts-and-love-songs-that-celebrate-queer-relationships-magazine-223384

null - null
Instances In Ancient Indian Texts And Love Songs That Celebrate Queer Relationships

BY Ashutosh Bhardwaj

Borrowed Scripts and Political Wounds

The inspiration comes from across the Western Ghats. Last year, the DMK in Tamil Nadu—another party rooted in rationalism—organised the International Murugan Devotees’ Conference. Initially dismissed as gimmickry, it turned out to be a masterstroke, disarming the BJP’s “anti-Hindu” charge and reconnecting the DMK with Murugan’s rural devotees.

Related Content
Related Content
The triad is close to Kalsubai, which is considered to be the highest peak of the Sahyadris in Mahar - null
Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats

BY Sanjiv Valsan

The CPI(M) wants to replicate that playbook. But Kerala’s terrain is thornier. In 2018, when the Supreme Court lifted the age bar on women entering Sabarimala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government enforced it with police escorts. Two women—Bindu Ammini and Kanakadurga—entered the sanctum, and the state went up in flames.

Sangh Parivar affiliates paralysed Kerala with violent agitations, devotees clashed with police, and pilgrimage routes turned into battlefields. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that followed, the CPI(M)-led LDF was routed—reduced to just one of Kerala’s 20 seats. The Congress-led UDF won 19 seats, while the BJP consolidated its Hindu vote base.

The shadow of Sabarimala still haunts the Left. Its 2024 Lok Sabha performance—just one seat, with the UDF taking 18 and the BJP opening its account in Kerala—has only sharpened the anxiety. The Global Ayyappa Sangamam aims to be a corrective: a reconciliation with devotees, a statement that Communists can also be custodians of faith.

Women and Faith: Artist Piyali Sadhukhan’s ‘Flaming Altar’ is a take on the opposition to allow menstruating women in the Sabarimala temple - null
International Conspiracy, Not Misogyny Behind Polarity Of Sabarimala - What RSS Believes

BY Shahina K. K.

Stalin and the Irony of Rationalism

The headline guest was to be none other than DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. A rationalist atheist, the son of the late Karunanidhi and heir to Periyar’s legacy of scorning temples and rituals, was invited to inaugurate an Ayyappa summit.

For the BJP, it was manna from heaven. “This is blasphemy,” thundered Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. “How dare Communists and atheists insult devotees by turning Lord Ayyappa into political theatre?” he raised the question by convening a press meet.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran joined the chorus, accusing the CPI(M) and DMK of conspiring to “fool Hindu voters” before elections in both states. He released video clips of DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin, A. Raja, and T.R. Baalu mocking Hindu practices, asking: “Are these the people Kerala wants on the Pampa banks?”

Caught in the storm, Stalin backtracked. He told a Kerala delegation he was tied up with prior engagements. Instead, he deputed two ministers—P.K. Sekarbabu and P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan—to represent the state of Tamil Nadu. Both are practising Hindus, sporting kumkum, with personal ties to Sabarimala. Thiaga Rajan’s grandfather even installed the panchaloka idol of Ayyappa in the 1950s.

It was a careful balancing act. As DMK insiders explain: “The message is simple—DMK is not anti-Hindu. Stalin shows respect by sending staunch devotees in his place. It busts the BJP’s anti-Hindu propaganda.”

But in Kerala, the irony remained: atheists borrowing believers to sanctify their summit of faith.

From the Right and the Centre, Fire

The BJP and Sangh Parivar were not the only critics. Hindu outfits, such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, warned of mass protests.

VHP state president Viji Thampi called the summit unconstitutional: “How can a secular government organise a religious congregation? This is merely an attempt to sneak activists back into the shrine. We will not allow another 2019.”

The Congress smelled political opportunism. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan accused the Left of “appeasing majority communalism” to recover from its electoral wipe-out. “Since when did Communists discover love for Ayyappa? They should just hold the event with the Sangh Parivar—they are aligned anyway,” he said in response to questions from media persons.

Voices From Devotees and Critics

Among devotees, unease runs deep. Pilgrimage organisers highlight collapsing infrastructure, inadequate sanitation, poor waste management, and environmental stress. “If the government truly cared, it would fix basic amenities,” said Radhakrishnan Nair of Pandalam. “Instead, it’s spending crores on a political carnival.”

Scholar T.S. Shyamkumar, an authority on Sabarimala temple affairs and its history,  fears the summit will do the opposite of its intent: “This will only expand the BJP-RSS base. The Ayyappa summit is not a revolution, it’s an upper-caste gathering of the far right.”

And for reformists like Bindu Ammini, the summit is a betrayal: “This event cements orthodoxy. It offers nothing for women. I will not attend,” she said.

The Tightrope of Faith and Power

The contradictions are glaring. The CPI(M) enforced the Supreme Court verdict, alienating devotees. Since then, it has backtracked, tacitly allowing the old ban to continue, disappointing reformists. Now it seeks to rebrand itself as the protector of Ayyappa devotion—without addressing women’s rights, ecological fragility, or pilgrim welfare.

It is a political tightrope: acknowledge women’s entry, and risk another backlash; sidestep it, and confirm charges of hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, the BJP prepares to weaponise both outcomes. The Congress accuses the Left of saffron appeasement. The DMK juggles rationalism and ritual. And devotees wonder if any of this will give them cleaner toilets, safer queues, or protection from flash floods.

Pulwama suicide attack spot near Lethpora in south Kashmir | - AP
Pulwama Terror Attack: Red Is The Color Of My Memory On February 14

BY Ubeer Naqushbandi

A Summit of Ironies

In its essence, Ayyappa worship is about humility and equality. Pilgrims wear black, erase caste markers, walk barefoot, and surrender ego. By turning that ethic into a political spectacle of lights and speeches, the Left risks hollowing out its very meaning.

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam was conceived as a healing initiative. Yet, as the date nears, it looks more like a theatre of contradictions—where atheist Communists invoke a god of seclusion, rationalists preside over rituals, and saffron forces denounce what they secretly covet.

For Kerala’s CPI(M), the gamble is clear: reclaim faith without renouncing ideology, win back devotees without provoking reformists, blunt the BJP without alienating minorities. Whether this high-wire act succeeds or collapses into cynicism will shape Kerala’s political future.

For now, on the fragile sands of Pampa, the chants of Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa mix uneasily with the drumbeats of electoral politics.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: ZIM Post 298 in First Innings

  3. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  4. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  5. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Through To US Open Third Round

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Alexei Popyrin To Reach Round 3

  3. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Cruises To Third Round

  4. US Open: Coco Gauff Cries Fights Tears To Reach Round 3

  5. US Open 2025: Swiatek Sweats But Advances To Third Round

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Putri Kusuma Wardani Live Score, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Bounces Back, Scores 1-1

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  4. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Malegaon blast: NIA Weighs Appeal Against Acquittals After Special Court Verdict

  3. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

  4. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  5. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  3. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  4. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  5. Ukraine Says Russian Attack Kills Three, Injures 12

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit