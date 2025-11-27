Bus With Ayyappa Devotees Overturns in Tamil Nadu; Several Injured

The bus lost control and overturned after the driver failed to manoeuvre around a tight curve. The passengers were taken to a private hospital in Mundakayam, Kottayam district, when police and firefighters quickly arrived and saved them. The bus was later moved off the road to allow traffic to resume using a crane.



According to police at the Peermade station, other state bus drivers frequently fail to manage the turns in the National Highway segment because they are speeding, which results in accidents. A thorough investigation of the occurrence has been started by the police.