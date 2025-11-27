Bus With Ayyappa Devotees Overturns in Tamil Nadu; Several Injured

A bus carrying around 50 Ayyappa devotees from Dindigul overturned on the Kollam–Theni NH, leaving several injured and one in critical condition.
The driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a tight curve between Kuttikkanam and Valanjakanam.
Police say speeding on this stretch often causes accidents; a detailed probe is underway.
At the Kollam-Theni National Highway on Thursday, a bus carrying about fifty Ayyappa devotees from Tamil Nadu overturned, injuring the passengers, according to Fire and Rescue Service authorities. s
They noted that while several passengers in the collision between Kuttikkanam and Valanjakanam had minor injuries, one passenger's condition was critical.
The bus transporting pilgrims from Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, was travelling to Sabarimala when the accident happened at approximately 5:45 am, according to officials at the Peermade fire station.
The bus lost control and overturned after the driver failed to manoeuvre around a tight curve. The passengers were taken to a private hospital in Mundakayam, Kottayam district, when police and firefighters quickly arrived and saved them. The bus was later moved off the road to allow traffic to resume using a crane.
According to police at the Peermade station, other state bus drivers frequently fail to manage the turns in the National Highway segment because they are speeding, which results in accidents. A thorough investigation of the occurrence has been started by the police.