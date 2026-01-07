BJP Takes A U-turn As CM Fadnavis Orders Exit From Ties With Congress, AIMIM

Reacting to reports of alliances forged ahead of the January 15 BMC council elections, Fadnavis said strict instructions had been issued to break the arrangements in Ambernath and Akot. Photo: PTI

