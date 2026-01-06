Mumbai’s Citizens Are Taking On The Political Class Ahead Of BMC Polls

In a shift from traditional vote-bank politics, citizens in some constituencies are submitting demand charters that highlight local priorities ranging from infrastructure and cleanliness to public health and transparency.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mumbai BMC election
A man paddles a makeshift raft made of thermocol sheets through the polluted waters of the Mithi River in Mumbai, India, on July 1, 2025. The river, which flows through the city s industrial and residential zones, remains heavily contaminated due to untreated sewage and solid waste dumping, posing serious health and environmental risks. IMAGO / NurPhoto
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Across Mumbai, resident groups are issuing demand charters and making it clear that votes in the upcoming BMC elections will depend on public commitments, timelines and accountability, not party promises.

  • Citizen-led initiatives like Chandivali’s “shadow corporator,” PILs in Colaba over fish waste, and RTI-driven monitoring are stepping in where elected representatives and civic agencies have failed.

  • After years of inaction, residents in areas like Dadar are resorting to protests and direct action, signalling a shift from passive voting to sustained civic pressure on politicians and the BMC.

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections around the corner on January 15 with results a day after, Mumbai’s residents are no longer waiting for political parties to set the agenda. Across constituencies such as Chandivali, Dadar, Colaba and Kurla, citizen groups and resident welfare associations are asserting their power, laying down clear demands and monitoring civic works.

Citizens and groups are submitting demand charters that outline local priorities ranging from infrastructure and cleanliness to public health and transparency. Many groups have gone a step further, warning that votes will be cast only if candidates publicly commit to timelines, accountability mechanisms and clear work plans.

‘Shadow Corporator’ To Watch Elected Representatives

In Chandivali, the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) has announced a bold initiative ahead of the polls: it will function as a “shadow corporator” in L Ward, Kurla, regardless of which party or candidate wins.

Rather than entering electoral politics, the group says it will independently monitor the performance of the elected corporator and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This includes tracking ward-level budgets, scrutinising work orders, filing Right to Information (RTI) applications and ensuring that payments are not released for incomplete or non-existent projects.

Related Content
Related Content

“We debated contesting elections, but electoral politics often becomes about winning and distributing freebies,” said Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of CCWA. “Citizens don’t need funds or party backing to hold power accountable. What we need is vigilance, systems and unity.”

The association plans to simplify civic budget data and share it with residents, flag misuse of funds, follow up on grievances and act as a watchdog over civic administration.

Colaba Residents Take Legal Route Against Authorities

In Colaba, residents have turned to the courts after years of suffering due to untreated fish waste from Sassoon Dock. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed against the Mumbai Port Authority (MBPA) in 2024 for allegedly violating solid waste management norms by failing to properly process fish offal generated by vendors.

Despite clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under Mumbai’s solid waste management rules, residents say the waste continues to rot in the open, causing unbearable stench late into the night and worsening health conditions, particularly for asthmatic patients. Renu Kapoor, a Colaba resident, said the authorities were openly flouting the law. “If citizens are expected to segregate waste, why should a central government authority be exempt?” she asked. “The incinerator exists, but the waste is dried in the sun and transported in open trucks. The value of the waste is driving non-compliance.”

Residents argue that the onus lies squarely on MBPA and the agencies operating within its premises, not on local citizens who have endured the consequences for years.

Dadar Protest Forces Market Shutdown

A few days back, Shiv Sena’s stronghold saw people’s frustration spill onto the streets when residents of Swarajya Co-operative Housing Society shut down the New Dadar Wholesale Fish Market on Senapati Bapat Marg after a decade of broken promises by civic authorities. Around 70 to 80 residents staged a peaceful but decisive protest, temporarily forcing the market to close. The action followed repeated assurances by the BMC that the market would be relocated, promises that residents say were never honoured.

“We have been following up for ten years,” said a resident. “We were told the market would be removed by Diwali. We were even taken to Wadala and Airoli for site inspections. Nothing changed.” Chetan Kamble, founder of the ChakaChak Dadar Social Organisation, added that even in the presence of the local MLA, residents were told the market would be shifted to Chembur Naka and that eviction orders would follow. “After that meeting, there was complete silence from the Market Department,” he said. “That’s when residents decided enough was enough.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer Falls Short Of Century; Aman Rao Smacks Double Ton

  2. Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Match Hanging In The Balance|241/6 (40.1)

  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: HP Start Steady|114/3 (13.1)

  4. Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Anustup Gets To Fifty; BEN Struggling In 353-Run Chase

  5. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Snub: Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Compensation After KKR Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  5. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  5. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Shubman Gill Falls Cheaply In PUN Chase Of 212-Run Target

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue