Mumbai’s Citizens Are Taking On The Political Class Ahead Of BMC Polls

A man paddles a makeshift raft made of thermocol sheets through the polluted waters of the Mithi River in Mumbai, India, on July 1, 2025. The river, which flows through the city s industrial and residential zones, remains heavily contaminated due to untreated sewage and solid waste dumping, posing serious health and environmental risks. IMAGO / NurPhoto

