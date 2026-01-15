Mumbai Civic Polls: 6.98% Turnout In The First Two hours, Celebrities Vote Early In Mumbai

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Kumar said polling day was when Mumbaikars had the “remote control” in their hands. Rather than complaining later about issues related to electricity, water supply and road infrastructure, people should come out and vote, PTI reported. “So, now it’s our turn and we all should step out and vote to elect the right person. If you want to be the real hero of Mumbai, then instead of dialogues, you should come and vote,” he said.