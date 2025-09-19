Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

The fight for Sassoon Dock is no longer about rent or leases. It is about who gets to define the future of Mumbai’s oldest fishing harbour, the community that built its legacy, or the forces now seeking to reshape. Photo: Outlook India

The fight for Sassoon Dock is no longer about rent or leases. It is about who gets to define the future of Mumbai’s oldest fishing harbour, the community that built its legacy, or the forces now seeking to reshape. Photo: Outlook India