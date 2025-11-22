Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

Sassoon Dock community which would be affected after godown will shut by authorities at Sassoon Dock, at Colaba on July 4, 2025 in Mumbai, India. The dispute, which is over a decade old, began after Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) issued eviction notices alleging Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC) had failed to pay lease rent. MFDC had leased the land from MbPT and sublet it to local fishermen and fish traders. The Koli community and workers involved in fish packing, export, and related trades are once again facing uncertainty and potential displacement. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar Hindustan Times) Koli Fisherman Community Facing Eviction From Sassoon Dock Over MFDC-MbPT Struggle

Sassoon Dock community which would be affected after godown will shut by authorities at Sassoon Dock, at Colaba on July 4, 2025 in Mumbai, India. The dispute, which is over a decade old, began after Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) issued eviction notices alleging Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC) had failed to pay lease rent. MFDC had leased the land from MbPT and sublet it to local fishermen and fish traders. The Koli community and workers involved in fish packing, export, and related trades are once again facing uncertainty and potential displacement. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar Hindustan Times) Koli Fisherman Community Facing Eviction From Sassoon Dock Over MFDC-MbPT Struggle