Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

As fishing community protesters demand ‘end the Hitlership’, authorities evacuate long-term tenants from Sassoon dock with promises of modernity and gentrified markets.

Pritha Vashisth
Pritha Vashisth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sasson Dock Protest
Sassoon Dock community which would be affected after godown will shut by authorities at Sassoon Dock, at Colaba on July 4, 2025 in Mumbai, India. The dispute, which is over a decade old, began after Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) issued eviction notices alleging Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC) had failed to pay lease rent. MFDC had leased the land from MbPT and sublet it to local fishermen and fish traders. The Koli community and workers involved in fish packing, export, and related trades are once again facing uncertainty and potential displacement. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar Hindustan Times) Koli Fisherman Community Facing Eviction From Sassoon Dock Over MFDC-MbPT Struggle
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Port Authority announced the auction of 18 sealed godowns at the Sassoon dock, impacting hundreds of traders and workers. 

  • Maharashtra Fisheries Dept stands accused of siphoning funds and subletting units to locals without due payment to the Port Authority.

  • The Port Authority plans to build a modern, AC market to replace the current bustling markets of the local fishing community. 

The ink was barely dry on seals slapped on 18 godowns at Sassoon Dock, when the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) announced plans to auction the premises through a ‘transparent tendering process’.

The move has panicked the local fishing community, who believe their 150-year-old lifeline is being auctioned away for profit. 

In a desperate bid to halt the impending auction of evicted godowns and reclaim their stolen futures, over 20,000 fisherfolk from Sassoon Dock are set to launch a hunger strike.

On November 13, MbPA issued an eviction notice, which displaced hundreds, and five days later, the auction plan was made public on November 18. 

Among those displaced is veteran sub-tenant Janabai Vadhavane from Godown No. 1773, who had paid rents faithfully to the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC) for a decade despite a 2014 Supreme Court eviction order.

Sassoon Dock, Mumbai's bustling epicenter for the seafood trade, processing 150 tons of daily catch worth ₹4 crore, now teeters on the brink of transformation. 

Related Content
Related Content
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests, Demands SIT Probe into Doctor’s Suicide - File Image
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests, Demands SIT Probe into Doctor’s Suicide

BY Outlook News Desk

MbPA officials – who took possession of these sealed godowns amid scuffles with protesting fisherfolk – stated the godowns will be cleaned and reallocated at a threshold price of ₹55 per sq ft under ready-reckoner rates, with leases for five to ten years aimed at fish trading continuity. However, the fishing unions decry it as a “blatant scam,” pointing to MFDC's unauthorized subletting post-2014 SC directive, which allowed entities like Vadhavane's unit to exist, and amass ₹115-120 crore in unpaid dues over two decades.

Krishna Pawle, President of the Sassoon Dock Fish Traders Association and Shiv Bharatiya Port Sena, who is spearheading the resistance, lambasted the double standards. “The MbPA labels our hardworking sons of the soil as ‘illegal’ and throws them onto the streets with help of the police force under the Public Premises Act. Meanwhile, BMC never calls their hawkers ‘illegal’, many not even original Mumbaikars, despite endless citizen complaints. They protect them fully. Why? Taxpayers like us contribute directly to the government, making us easy targets. But those deemed illegal by citizens flourish because officials pocket benefits,” Pawle declared, his words fueling a swelling protest movement. Vadhavane echoed the betrayal: “MFDC allotted us the space in 2015, took our rents till 2025, but vanished when MbPA struck. We've been misled and exploited.”

Irfan Khan, who owns two warehouses, said, “You see, they are not playing with land here but with lives. They are taking away our livelihoods. The fishing industry will suffer a massive jolt. Fishing is still happening, but where is the storage? My fish goes to hotels and is exported to the Middle East. We also need to understand that our competition is with Pakistan, which has a large coastline. What are we supposed to do now?”

The dispute over these units is not new. It can be traced back to the 1999 rent hikes, but intensified in 2014 when the SC ordered MFDC to vacate within six months over violations like subletting and constructions. A 2015 tripartite agreement under Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promised exemptions and development, but the promise was never realised. More promises followed. Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane ran a no-eviction pledge in July and more recently, ₹96 crore plan to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's 30-day resolution call evaporated as seals went up, affecting 50 labourers per godown. These numbers also include many Koli women who are Mumbai's indigenous fisherfolk.

At the heart of the crisis lies the accusation that the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation's (MFDC), on account of its opaque financial practices, has allegedly siphoned rents from vulnerable fisherfolk while leaving the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) high and dry. 

Some auto drivers also said some of the gas stations in the city had displayed the 'No CNG' sign. - X.com
Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

BY Jinit Parmar

For over two decades, MFDC leased approximately 60 godowns at Sassoon Dock from MbPA at nominal rates starting as low as ₹4 per square foot but then sublet them to traders and processors at inflated charges, with no remittances given to the port authority. Traders like Janabai Vadhavane faithfully paid their dues to MFDC annually from 2015 onward, armed with receipts that now feel like worthless scraps of paper, only to discover that MFDC pocketed these funds amid escalating Ready Reckoner rates that ballooned demands to ₹100-150 per square foot.

Krishna Pawle, President of the Sassoon Dock Fish Traders Association and Shiv Bharatiya Port Sena, who has been at the forefront of the resistance, condemned the double standards starkly. “The MbPA calls us, the sons of this soil, ‘illegal’ and throws us out with police under the Public Premises Act. But the BMC never labels their hawkers illegal and protects them fully, even when most aren’t original Mumbaikars. Taxpayers like us are the easiest to target, while those considered illegal by citizens flourish because some officials profit from them.”

Tensions peaked on November 17 when evicted traders clashed with MbPA contractors for allegedly using minors for cleaning, leading to a complaint filed with the Colaba police. 

With tenders slated within six months, whispers of gentrification loom large. Promised visions of air-conditioned markets, museums, and restaurants could sideline the raw, vital trade that sustains 25,000 workers. Pawle raises a battle cry despite the daydreams being peddled by the authorities, “It's time, dear tax-paying citizens, to wake up, step out, and end this ‘Hitlership’ once and for all.” 

As 20,000 fisherfolk gear up for mass rallies, the auction threat underscores a battle for heritage versus revenue. Unless intervention revives the 2015 pact, Sassoon's morning symphony of auctions and haggling risks auctioning off Mumbai's soul.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Starc Removes Crawley For Duck | ENG 172 & 59/1 (15) At Lunch

  2. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IND Hunt Early Breakthroughs In Guwahati | SA 44/0 (13.5)

  3. India A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND-A Make Unwanted History With Super Over Ducks

  4. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Perth Pitch 'Sporting', Kolkata 'Sub-Par'? Ex-India Players Call Out Switch In Narrative

  5. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mark Wood Thuds Lethal Bouncer, Cameron Green Stumbles Before Saving Wicket - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  3. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

  4. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  5. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. Italy Opens Inquiry into Allegations That Wealthy Rightwing Italians Paid to Kill Civilians in Sarajevo

  5. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. Australia Vs England 1st Test Day 2, Ashes 2025-26: See Best Photos From Perth's Optus Stadium

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start