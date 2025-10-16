After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

“Harmony with caste,” drawn from Brahminical culture, is what the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is believed by its pracharaks to have evolved towards over the past hundred years. As the lights dim under the shadow of the Dhwaj, Nagpur sits in a curious calm of non-violence as the evening of October 1 settles over Deekshabhoomi. Thousands gather from Yavatmal and Amravati to pronounce the words of B.R. Ambedkar and to crusade against caste slurs that still haunt them. But this time, they are not alone.