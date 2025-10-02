Dussehra’s Flames And The Fires Of Faith: How The Places Of Worship Act Rekindles Old Battles

As India celebrates Dussehra, a festival marking the triumph of good over evil, debates around the Places of Worship Act, 1991, quietly simmer in the background. Enacted to freeze the religious character of temples, mosques, and other places of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, the law was intended to prevent historic disputes from inflaming communal tensions. Yet, over the years, it has become a lightning rod for controversy. Critics argue it limits the redressal of historical grievances, while supporters see it as a necessary safeguard for secular harmony. Each court petition, political speech, or social media debate around the Act evokes memories of centuries-old conflicts, showing how the past refuses to stay buried. On Dussehra, as effigies of Ravana burn in symbolic justice, India is reminded that the struggle between tradition, law, and memory is ongoing, where law seeks order, yet history stirs restless questions.