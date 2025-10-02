Dussehra’s Flames And The Fires Of Faith: How The Places Of Worship Act Rekindles Old Battles

While Dussehra celebrates the triumph of good over evil, India continues to grapple with disputes over the Places of Worship Act.
Controversies around the Act often stem less from legal principles and more from political maneuvering, religious rivalry, and disputes over valuable land.
Courts have long recognised deities as legal persons to manage property, and organizations like PFI have grown openly amid perceptions of marginalisation.
Each autumn, India bursts into a riot of colours, music, and stories as Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, arrives on the tenth day of Navratri. Beyond the fireworks, processions, and effigies of Ravana, the festival is a reminder of the fragile balance between virtue and vice, a balance that each generation negotiates in its own way. Rooted in the Ramayana, Dussehra commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, the ten-headed demon king whose arrogance and lust for power disrupted the moral order.
As India celebrates Dussehra, a festival marking the triumph of good over evil, debates around the Places of Worship Act, 1991, quietly simmer in the background. Enacted to freeze the religious character of temples, mosques, and other places of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, the law was intended to prevent historic disputes from inflaming communal tensions. Yet, over the years, it has become a lightning rod for controversy. Critics argue it limits the redressal of historical grievances, while supporters see it as a necessary safeguard for secular harmony. Each court petition, political speech, or social media debate around the Act evokes memories of centuries-old conflicts, showing how the past refuses to stay buried. On Dussehra, as effigies of Ravana burn in symbolic justice, India is reminded that the struggle between tradition, law, and memory is ongoing, where law seeks order, yet history stirs restless questions.
Previously, Outlook in its October 2022 Issue ‘Ayodhya to Hubli, via Kashi and Mathura’, highlighted how groups representing Hindu gods are now eyeing waqf lands, thereby threatening the secular character of the country.
A. Narayana writes how the BJP has managed to capture power by raking up communally sensitive issues in Karnataka by riding piggy back on the shifting allegiance of the Lingayats.
Mayabhushan Nagvenkar explored the history of Hubballi and highlights how the once called commercial capital of Karnataka turned to the epicentre of communal violence.
At the centre of this debate is the Places of Worship Act which Arindam Bharadwaj sees through a legal lens. Rakhi Bose deep dives into the act and explores how the fights over the Places of Worship Act are mostly about politics, religious rivalry, and disputes over valuable land.
Mayank Jain Paricha writes how making a deity into a legal person isn’t new and courts have long allowed gods or idols to file or defend legal cases, so they can own property and have someone act on their behalf. Sanya Dingra understands the history of PFI, and shows how PFI didn’t secretly plot radicalism but grew openly because many Muslims felt under attack, and PFI presents itself as the bold voice for them, filling gaps left by moderate groups and politicians.