Violence broke out outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving at least four people injured, according to local media reports. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions, with a group of protesters reportedly clashing with security personnel near the mission’s premises.
Eyewitnesses said the situation escalated when demonstrators gathered outside the diplomatic office and attempted to breach security arrangements. Law enforcement agencies intervened to control the crowd, leading to scuffles in which several individuals sustained injuries. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, and their condition is said to be stable.
Bangladeshi authorities have since deployed additional security forces in the area to prevent further unrest and ensure the safety of diplomatic staff and nearby residents. Officials stated that the situation is now under control, though investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the violence and identify those responsible.
The Indian mission has not reported any injuries to its staff. India and Bangladesh share close diplomatic ties, and officials from both sides are said to be in communication following the incident. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.
Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?
Sharif Osman Hadi, leader of the radical group Inquilab Mancha, has died after being shot by unidentified assailants in Dhaka on 12 December 2025. He later succumbed to his injuries in Singapore.
Police said three assailants on a motorcycle shot Hadi in central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area as he began his election campaign as an independent candidate.
“Osman Hadi was shot at 2:25 p.m. in front of DR Tower on Box Culvert Road at Bijoynagar. We have initially learned that three assailants on a motorcycle shot him and fled the scene,” a Dhaka police spokesman told PTI.
Hadi was first taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where he was placed on life support. The interim government later announced that he would be airlifted to Singapore for treatment. He died there on Thursday.
Following his death, Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Prof. Mohammed Yunus said that “no leniency will be shown” to the perpetrators. He announced a day of mourning on 20 December 2025 and directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at government, semi-government and autonomous offices, educational institutions, government and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad.
Prof. Yunus described Hadi as an “enemy of the defeated forces and fascist terrorists,” an apparent reference to the now-disbanded Awami League. He also urged citizens to avoid “propaganda and rumours” and cautioned against rash actions.
Hadi had emerged as a key figure in the July–August 2024 uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. He was an outspoken critic of India and a frontline participant in the movement. Over the past year, Inquilab Mancha had become a politically influential group campaigning against Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League. The interim government disbanded the party in May 2025, disqualifying it from contesting the upcoming elections. According to PTI, the group also called for the arrest of “all terrorists” of the disbanded party and for the security of the “July warriors.”