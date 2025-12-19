Mob Attacks Daily Star Office in Dhaka, Journalists Rescued After Hours

As the violence in Bangladesh continues, at least 25 journalists were rescued more than four hours after a mob attacked the newspaper The Daily Star's headquarters in Kawran Bazar, Dhaka, according to local news reports.



Around 12 a.m. on Friday, the mob gathered at the office of the English-language daily. The report further stated that earlier, demonstrators had stormed the Bengali-language daily Prothom Alo, vandalising and setting the premises on fire while yelling slogans.