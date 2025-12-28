'The Eleventh Hour' Book Review: It Is Almost Ten-Thirty

In contemporary usage, The Eleventh Hour means the moment when it is almost too late. One is therefore advised not to miss any moment to even repent, not later than ten-thirty perhaps. The quintet of stories by Rushdie may seem written in that context, but the outcome is difficult to describe. Isn’t age just a number? Else, ‘why would an old man rise helplessly from his chair with his beer in one hand and his sandwich in the other’ in the story The Old Man in the Piazza. It is clear that the old man was witness to change, both temporal and generational, but as single person audience only. It is at that age one gets to draw judgement(s) based on insights and experience.