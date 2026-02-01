Shivi Sethi’s Debut Novel Explores Inner Strength, Self Discovery

It’s time you understand that our society is built on patriarchal values. Men are raised to believe they are providers ad protectors, the saviours of those thy care for. When that belief is challenged, it can strike at the very core of their identity…He can either choose to see you, his companion, as an equal, or he might end up seeing this as a challenge to his pride and imagined beliefs. For men like Aameen, the eldest son in his family, accustomed to having the right to speak, choose for himself, and make decisions while his family quietly abides, recognises the strength, and capability of a woman can be difficult, not because of any lack of love or respect, but because of the fear that their role as protector is no longer needed. This realisation, if not guided by wisdom and openness, can lead to insecurity and conflict. That is why I want you to help Ameen see past this and understand that your strength does not diminish him or his abilities but completes the bond you share…Misunderstandings fuelled by pride lead to paths of hurt and separation.