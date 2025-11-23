Book Review: Lonely People Meet by Sayantan Ghosh Explores Love, Memory, And Identity

Karno’s romance with Devaki begins with the charm of a Delhi monsoon encounter. Their early days together have the glow of nostalgia even as they unfold, rendered in prose that lingers on sensory detail: the gold of amaltas blossoms lining the pavements, the languid afternoons at Lodhi Gardens where young couples lounge under gulmohar trees, the intimate chaos of bookshops where fingers brush across spines and sometimes across hands. Ghosh captures the city’s romantic geography with a documentarian’s precision, the timeless Madras Coffee House, the hum of Daryaganj’s Sunday bazaar, the hidden secondhand stores where lovers read silently side by side.