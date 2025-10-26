Whispers of Earth and Memory: Book Review of Ruskin Bond’s ‘Life’s Magic Moments’

While mentioning this, he shares the magical essence that he has in mind. “I must start with the tiny yellow flower that appeared, almost out of nowhere, in an abandoned flowerpot on my windowsill. I had given up trying to grow a petulant peony and had put the pot aside, still filled with earth.” Who will not smile at that! That flower, close to being a metaphor in embryo, shows us the way life functions—you let go, you stop caring, then something small and tenacious blooms in spite of you. As Wordsworth said a long time ago–as poets have said it for ages. And then he situates himself: “What a delight it is to sit here in my little sunroom, surrounded by geraniums, pen in hand, pad before me, inscribing these words on a fresh sheet of paper.” You imagine the scene immediately, the old writer, the sunlight sifting through leaves, the words flowing as not so much a duty as an act of camaraderie. Thoreau had his pond at Walden, Woolf her room of one’s own, and Bond his sunroom full of geraniums. Every room is greater than four walls; it is a mind that has expanded to fill space.