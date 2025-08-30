Lyrically Yours: Review Of Penguin Book of Poems on the Indian City

Here, poets walk us through many Indian cities, big and small. We head east, west, south, north. We see cities through the eyes of sixth-century bards; we hear what poets born in the 21st century have to say about them. We hear the names cities were born with, the names they’ve grown into, the names imposed on some. We hear the cadences of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Manipuri, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kashmiri...For one poet, his city is “an atlas of lost things” (Siddharth Dasgupta); for another, it is the home where a people made homeless by the Partition “reknotted themselves” (Adil Jussawalla). It is the place where a houseboat floats, learning it is just “a pawn on a chessboard”, learning the “art of being irrelevant” (Asiya Zahoor). It is the lonely planet that has “lost its head”, where “none has time for anyone else” (Debi Roy, trans. Manish Nandy). It is where the poet rides a crowded local train, musing, “When I descend/I could choose/to dice carrots/or a lover” (Arundhathi Subramaniam); the bookstore-lined home from where “neglected rebels offer a dog-eared laal salaam” (Nandini Sen Mehra); the arena where “houses with sculptured features” and “sculpted hills” tussle (Saratchand Thiyam, trans. Robin S. Ngangom).