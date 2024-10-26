Manoranjan Byapari’s The Interloper: A Troubling Account Of Abject Poverty

Many of the people staying on or near the Jadavpur station are not just living impoverished lives. Each chapter brings out their hapless misery, waxing and waning; just as Jibon is beginning to build a bit of hope the situation takes an impossible turn. You want to pray that he finds his release but that does not happen. The book leaves you with much to think about in terms of how in a limited microcosm, different layers of caste, religion, greed and machinations of the human mind create webs of destruction, and countless people are pushed to live their lives on the brink. There is a world of happiness, hope, respect, love and care inside the people who touch Jibon’s life, but there is also the cruel, deprived existence they are all condemned to. Crime is not a choice. It is the only way to exist. And so you are left to think about what crime really is and whose perspective the law is made from. When the “home” is a tin roof and the wall is a piece of cloth, what defines the human development index?