Books

Manoranjan Byapari’s The Interloper: A Troubling Account Of Abject Poverty

Rickshaw-puller turned writer Manoranjan Byapari’s The Interloper is the third part of his semi-autobiographical Chandal Jibon trilogy, which tells the story of Jibon—a Dalit man and Byapari’s alter-ego

Illustration
Illustration Photo: Vikas Thakur
info_icon

Manoranjan Byapari’s The Interloper is woven around a Jibon-like person, who ostensibly impersonates being Jibon. The stranger soon realises that being Jibon (life, a life-giving force) is not just about being a person, but a thought and a force that bring hope to the most hopeless born and living in squalor.

The socio-political wisdom that Manoranjan Byapari shares in the novel through the characters is a testament to his ability to see through layers of social formations as they existed in post-partition Bengal. V. Ramaswamy has done full justice to his role as translator, lending a voice to the felt story Byapari narrates.

The Interloper takes the reader through many lives, each harsher than the other, living in decrepit conditions in Calcutta and yet, desires, attractions and follies are the same for all, irrespective of class or status. When Surabala reaches out to the stranger, professing her love for him, there is desire as well as a social need. While the justice meted out to Golam for kidnapping the kid Yadav is a result of rage, it is also a depiction of what people in the most impoverished conditions are not ready to overlook. To the reader this moment of anguish underlines a hope—certain crimes are just not to be condoned.

Lives on the Brink: Three volumes of Manoranjan Byapari’s Chandal Jibon trilogy, which is seeped in the struggles of the working class and the marginalised
info_icon

Jibon is the protector of the young girl who could have been molested had he not woken up the “Jibon” in him. The story keeps moving from near death to death-defying moments. One almost begins to hope that this basal existence is not real and it is just a story you are reading. But since it is a semi-autobiographical work, each chapter leaves you pained about how there can be so much disparity in human lives. That is a question which is sure to daunt anyone who reads this book because presumably, if you are reading this book, you have never had to exist in the space these characters occupy. They are lively and hopeful at times and ready to kill at any moment.

Many of the people staying on or near the Jadavpur station are not just living impoverished lives. Each chapter brings out their hapless misery, waxing and waning; just as Jibon is beginning to build a bit of hope the situation takes an impossible turn. You want to pray that he finds his release but that does not happen. The book leaves you with much to think about in terms of how in a limited microcosm, different layers of caste, religion, greed and machinations of the human mind create webs of destruction, and countless people are pushed to live their lives on the brink. There is a world of happiness, hope, respect, love and care inside the people who touch Jibon’s life, but there is also the cruel, deprived existence they are all condemned to. Crime is not a choice. It is the only way to exist. And so you are left to think about what crime really is and whose perspective the law is made from. When the “home” is a tin roof and the wall is a piece of cloth, what defines the human development index?

This is a troubling account of abject poverty. Every moment is lived at an elemental level. “Ganesh was seven or eight years old then. He ate whatever people provided him, and when they didn’t, he scoured the dustbins.” Set in the late 1960s and early 70s, the story unfolds in a Calcutta that was plagued by Naxal violence, jobs were few and workers underpaid, tilling land brought no income, social disparities were at abysmally high levels and violence and crime were palpable everywhere in the politically fragmented region. This is a powerful read, which transports you from the comfort of your chair straight to Platform 1 of Jadavpur and lets you meander through shanties and rail tracks as you figure out the meaning of life. Or death.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Rawalpindi Hourly Weather Forecast
  2. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts Need Herculean Effort To Avert Historic Kiwi Series Win
  3. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Pune Weather Forecast
  4. Tripura Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 3 Match
  5. Tamil Nadu Vs Chhattisgarh Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group D Round 3 Match
Football News
  1. Injuries Holding Manchester United Back, Believes Coach Erik Ten Hag
  2. Premier League: Maresca Unfazed By Daunting Run Of Chelsea Fixtures
  3. Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City 'Wouldn't Be Surprising': Stuart Pearce
  4. Premier League: Man City Did Not Expect Rapid Palmer Rise, Believes Pearce
  5. Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights: KBFC 1-3 BFC At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  4. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings
  5. Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'India Stands For 2-State Solution': Foreign Secretary Tells Parliamentary Panel On Israel-Palestine Crisis
  2. When I Am In Love With My Oppressors
  3. Why I Travel
  4. Idlis For Breakfast: A Search For Companionship
  5. Day In Pics: October 25, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Middle-East Tensions: Israel Launches 'Precise Strikes' On Military Targets in Iran, IDF Confirms
  2. Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Journalists In Lebanon While They Slept
  3. Deep Dive | Episode 20 | US Presidential Elections and Abortion Rights
  4. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
  5. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs