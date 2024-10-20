Tata And The Art Of Global Acquisition

Ratan Tata was opposed to hostile takeovers as a matter of principle. “If they oppose, we walk,” he had said in an interview in 2007, setting the support of the board as a necessary condition for the Tatas to come in. In the case of Tetley in 2000, the existing management was left largely undisturbed. The view was that other than providing support, there should be no large-scale intervention. This has been described by some Tata veterans as the “feather-touch approach” to acquisitions—the opposite of the kind of large-scale changes that are often seen when acquisitions happen. “The approach was that as Tatas, we will not go around doing a bull-in-the-china-shop kind of thing. Post merger, we would let that entity which we have acquired by itself. We’ll provide support, which is financial, which is somewhat strategic, directional. But we will not transfer people en masse from India to that setup,” says Tyagi.