National

Of Cars, Kings And Dogs: A Ratan Tata Snapshot

Ratan Tata joined the Tata Group in 1962 and held various positions across companies before stepping down as the chairperson in 2012

Illustration: Saahil
Photo: Illustration: Saahil
info_icon

Ratan Tata, who took the homegrown Tata Group to global heights, passed away on October 9, 2024, in Mumbai. He was 86. Having led the conglomerate, whose business interests range from steel, automobiles and consumer products to software and financial services, for more than two decades, Ratan Tata was widely respected for his professional acumen as well as his personal ethics and philanthropic activities.

During his career spanning five decades, Ratan Tata faced many challenges, which he handled with equanimity. His charitable contributions to healthcare, education and rural development leave behind a lasting legacy.

Two Generations Ratan Tata (left) with J.R.D Tata (right) File Photo
info_icon

Journey at Tata Group Begins

Ratan Tata returned to India in 1962 after studying architecture and structural engineering at Cornell University in the United States. He had secured a job at IBM, but his uncle J.R.D. Tata wanted him to work for the Tata Group and he was offered a job at Tata Industries. “We were close and we were not,” Tata wrote in a special publication celebrating the lives of Jamsetji Tata, J.R.D. Tata, and Naval Tata. “I left India when I was 15 for a decade. I would have to say that, as often happens between a father and a son, there was, perhaps, a divergence of views.”

Tata joined the group and later in his stint, he spent six months training at the Jamshedpur plant of Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (now Tata Motors) before joining Tata Iron and Steel Company or TISCO, (now Tata Steel). After spending years across companies in the group, Ratan Tata joined the board of Tata Sons as a director in 1974.

Taking Over: Ratan Tata poses with Jaguar for a photograph after a news conference in Mumbai, 2009 Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

The Ford-Tata Story

In 1998, when Ratan Tata’s dream project and India’s first hatchback, the Tata Indica, faced failure in the market, Tata decided to sell the motor business. Ratan Tata and representatives of American motor giant Ford met at Bombay House for talks in 1999, after which Ratan Tata and his team flew to Detroit to meet Bill Ford, the then chairperson of Ford. The three-hour-long meeting did not go well for Ratan Tata and Ford told him they would be doing the Tata Group a favour by buying the car business. Understandably, this didn’t go down well with Ratan Tata and he called off the sale.

After a few years, things took a turn. Ford began to incur losses in its business with Jaguar Land Rover. Some estimates showed that Ford had spent $2.5 billion for Jaguar in 1989 and $2.7 billion for Land Rover in 2000, but managed to earn just $1.7 billion from the sales of the two brands. This was further fuelled by the global financial crisis in 2008, when Ford faced severe financial woes, pushing it to the brink of bankruptcy. During this time, Tata Motors grew into a significant player in the automotive industry in India. Ratan Tata decided to acquire Jaguar Land Rover from Ford. The total deal was executed for a mere $2.3 billion. Pravin Kadle, who was one of the members of the team that travelled with Ratan Tata to the US in 1999, said at a public event in 2015 that Bill Ford had thanked Tata, saying, “You are doing us a big favour by buying JLR.”

A Chaotic Time: (Left) Trinamool Congress supporters stage a protest against the Singu Nano factory; (right) the Tata plant floor in Singur Photo: AP; File Photo
info_icon

The Nano-Singur Debacle

In 2006, at his first press conference after the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front was re-elected to power in West Bengal, Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee announced the setting up of a Tata Motors car factory at Singur in Hooghly district. The factory would be used for manufacturing Tata Nano, one of the budget-friendly cars in India at that time. Following the announcement, there was a widespread perception that the Communist government in the state was forcibly acquiring agricultural land for industrial use.

Massive protests broke out in the state, and on October 3, 2008, Tata Motors announced its decision to pull the production of the Nano from Singur and shift it to Sanand in Gujarat. However, at an annual general meeting of Tata Global Beverages Limited in 2012, Ratan Tata indicated that he had not given up on West Bengal. “There could be a Tata Motors factory in West Bengal in the future. Who knows?” he said.

Man’s Best Friend: Ratan Tata with his dog Photo: Ratan Tata Instagram
info_icon

Love for Animals

In 2018, Ratan Tata was to be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for philanthropy at Buckingham Palace at an event organised by King Charles (then-Prince). According to reports, Ratan Tata did not visit Buckingham Palace to receive the award because his dogs Tito and Tango had fallen ill. Later, when informed about the situation, King Charles (then-Prince) empathised with Tata’s decision and said: “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is.”

Ratan Tata’s love for dogs is on display at Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group in Mumbai. The building was renovated in 2018 to ensure that dogs have a space of their own, with a controlled climate, comfortable cushions and an access door so that they can walk in and out freely. The building is home to nine dogs, including Goa, Ratan Tata’s pet, who was present when his master’s last rites were performed.

A stray dog sheltered at Bombay House Photo: Dinesh Parab
info_icon

Ratan Tata’s last project was also dedicated to animals. He established the Rs 165-crore Small Animal Hospital, Mumbai (SAHM) in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. The specialty pet hospital began operations on July 1, 2024. It has 24x7 emergency care, ICUs, and HDUs with life support for critically ill and injured animals and advanced diagnostic imaging services.

Ratan Tata’s unexpected friendship with Shantanu Naidu, a 31-year-old Tata Group employee, sprang from their shared love for dogs. Naidu had set out to design glow-in-the-dark collars for stray dogs to make it easier for drivers to spot them on the streets. In need of funding to grow his company, Naidu wrote a letter to Ratan Tata. Tata wrote back within two months, inviting Naidu to come to Mumbai and work with him. Their friendship grew and Naidu went on to call Ratan Tata his “lighthouse”.

Healthcare Provider: Tata Memorial Centre (Hospital), Mumbai, a charitable hospital that offers cancer care Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Philanthropy

Tata led his philanthropic activities through the Tata Trusts, one among India’s oldest charitable institutions in India, which evolved under his leadership to focus on various social issues. The Trusts have contributed to healthcare, education, rural development, water, sanitation, hygiene and skill development.

In the healthcare segment, Tata’s efforts have been groundbreaking. In 2010, the Tata Trusts donated Rs 220 crore to the Tata Medical Centre in Kolkata, a state-of-the-art cancer treatment and research facility. In 2020, Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts pledged Rs 1,500 crore to support India’s fight against Covid-19. According to the annual report of the Tata Trusts for the financial year 2023, total disbursals given out by the Trusts were Rs 456.42 crore, out of which Rs 397.36 crore were made on programme grants, Rs 2.24 crore on small grants and Rs 56.82 crore on individual grants.

One of the most notable donations was given by Ratan Tata in 2008 to his alma mater, Cornell University. He donated $50 million, which was aimed at supporting higher education, particularly benefitting Indian students enrolled at the university.

(This appeared in the print as 'Of Cars, Kings And Dogs')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Sarfaraz, Rishabh Look To Ward Off New Ball Threat; IND - 46, 400/3; NZ - 402
  2. Maldives Vs Indonesia, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: INA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. IND Vs NZ: Tendulkar Sings Praises Of Rachin Ravindra, Sarfaraz For Bengaluru Innings
  4. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  5. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: Sarfaraz Khan's Maiden Century Propels Team To 344/3 At Lunch
Football News
  1. Three Indian Footballers Set To Undergo Training Session At Old Trafford
  2. Leeds United Vs Sheffield United: Pascal Struijk And Mateo Joseph Lead Team To 2-0 Derby Triumph
  3. Al-Shabab Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo Nets Last-Minute Penalty To Secure 2-1 Victory
  4. Juventus Vs Lazio, Serie A: Can Timothy Weah And Nicolo Fagioli's Return Make Up For Six Absentees?
  5. Borussia Dortmund 2-1 St Pauli, Bundesliga: Serhou Guirassy Heads Late Winner For Nuri Sahin's Men
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  5. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Of Cars, Kings And Dogs: A Ratan Tata Snapshot
  2. Air Quality Deteriorates As Winter Approaches Delhi; Yamuna Covered In Toxic Foam Again
  3. Ratan Tata: The Last Sigh Of A Lighthouse
  4. Day In Pics: October 19, 2024
  5. Maharashtra Elections: MVA Parties At An Impasse Over Seat-Sharing; Uddhav Suggests To Be Cautious
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Netanyahu's Home Targeted In Drone Attack; Gunshot To The Head Killed Sinwar, Reveals Autopsy
  2. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
  3. UN Expands Arms Embargo To Haiti To All Types Of Weaponry, Expresses Concern Over Growing Violence
  4. North Korea Claims To Have Found Remains Of South Korean Drone In Pyongyang
  5. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Sarfaraz, Rishabh Look To Ward Off New Ball Threat; IND - 46, 400/3; NZ - 402
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails