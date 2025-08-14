National

Day In Pics: August 14, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 14, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Weather: Rain in Delhi
Weather: Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam along the Delhi-Meerut expressway after rainfall.

2/18
Eve of Independence Day
Eve of Independence Day | Photo: PTI

Women carry the tricolour as they walk through a paddy field, on the eve of Independence Day, in Nadia, West Bengal.

3/18
Weather: Rainfall in Shimla
Weather: Rainfall in Shimla | Photo: PTI

A vehicle stuck in the debris following heavy rainfall, in Shimla.

4/18
Security for Independence Day
Security for Independence Day | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard at Tawi bridge on the eve of Independence Day celebrations, in Jammu.

5/18
Flash flood hits Himachal Pradeshs Kinnaur
Flash flood hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur | Photo: @suryacommand on X via PTI

Structures destroyed due to flash floods at Hojis Lungpa Nala, triggered by a cloudburst in Rishi Dogri Valley on Tuesday evening , in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Camp of CPWD was washed away in the incident.

6/18
Cloudburst in Shimla
Cloudburst in Shimla | Photo: PTI

A bridge collapsed following heavy rains triggered by a cloudburst, at Rampur area in Shimla.

7/18
Fans celebrate Rajinikanths film Coolie
Fans celebrate Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie' | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth celebrate during the first day first show of his new film 'Coolie', in Mumbai.

8/18
Security along LoC
Security along LoC | Photo: PTI

Army personnel keep vigil near the Line of Control (LoC) amid heightened security ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Rajouri district, J&K.

9/18
Weather: Rain in Delhi
Weather: Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.

10/18
Monsoon clouds in Shimla
Monsoon clouds in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Low clouds cover a hilltop after rainfall, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

11/18
Traffic jam in Noida
Traffic jam in Noida | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in traffic jam after rainfall, near Sector 16, in Noida.

12/18
Tiranga Rally in Anantnag
Tiranga Rally in Anantnag | Photo: PTI

People take part in a 'Tiranga Rally' ahead of Independence Day, in Anantnag, J&K.

13/18
NCR stray dogs case: Protest in Mumbai
NCR stray dogs case: Protest in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

TV actor Mona Vasu, front center, and activists of various animal rights organisations protest against the recent order by the Supreme Court to authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters, in Mumbai.

14/18
BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project
BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde during the distribution of keys to flats built under the Worli BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project to beneficiaries, in Mumbai.

15/18
Uttarkashi disaster: temporary lake in Harsil
Uttarkashi disaster: temporary lake in Harsil | Photo: PTI

A temporary lake formed in the aftermath of flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, in Harsil area of Uttarkashi.

16/18
Tiranga Rally in Arunachal Pradesh
Tiranga Rally in Arunachal Pradesh | Photo: @PemaKhanduBJP/X via PTI

Indian Army and ITBP personnel, along with villagers and students, participate in a 'Tiranga Rally' ahead of Independence Day, at the forward areas of Chuna in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

17/18
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and K.P. Maurya during a programme organised to observe the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', in Lucknow.

18/18
Cloudburst in Kishtwar area
Cloudburst in Kishtwar area | Photo: PTI

People move across an affected area after a flash flood following a cloudburst in Chashoti area of Kishtwar.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal