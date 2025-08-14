Day In Pics: August 14, 2025

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam along the Delhi-Meerut expressway after rainfall.
Women carry the tricolour as they walk through a paddy field, on the eve of Independence Day, in Nadia, West Bengal.
A vehicle stuck in the debris following heavy rainfall, in Shimla.
Security personnel stand guard at Tawi bridge on the eve of Independence Day celebrations, in Jammu.
Structures destroyed due to flash floods at Hojis Lungpa Nala, triggered by a cloudburst in Rishi Dogri Valley on Tuesday evening , in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Camp of CPWD was washed away in the incident.
A bridge collapsed following heavy rains triggered by a cloudburst, at Rampur area in Shimla.
Fans of superstar Rajinikanth celebrate during the first day first show of his new film 'Coolie', in Mumbai.
Army personnel keep vigil near the Line of Control (LoC) amid heightened security ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Rajouri district, J&K.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.
Low clouds cover a hilltop after rainfall, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
Vehicles stuck in traffic jam after rainfall, near Sector 16, in Noida.
People take part in a 'Tiranga Rally' ahead of Independence Day, in Anantnag, J&K.
TV actor Mona Vasu, front center, and activists of various animal rights organisations protest against the recent order by the Supreme Court to authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters, in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde during the distribution of keys to flats built under the Worli BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project to beneficiaries, in Mumbai.
A temporary lake formed in the aftermath of flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, in Harsil area of Uttarkashi.
Indian Army and ITBP personnel, along with villagers and students, participate in a 'Tiranga Rally' ahead of Independence Day, at the forward areas of Chuna in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and K.P. Maurya during a programme organised to observe the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', in Lucknow.
People move across an affected area after a flash flood following a cloudburst in Chashoti area of Kishtwar.