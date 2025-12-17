Over 5,000 Government Schools In India Have No Students

The data further points to a sharp rise in the number of government schools with either no students or fewer than 10 students. As per a written reply to questions raised by MPs Karti P Chidambaram and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in the Lok Sabha, the number of these low-enrolment schools increased by 24 per cent in two years — from 52,309 in 2022–23 to 65,054 in 2024–25. These institutions now make up 6.42 per cent of all government schools in the country, the ministry said.