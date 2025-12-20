West Bengal: Three Killed As Train Hits BJP Workers Heading To Modi Rally

The incident occurred on the Sealdah–Krishnanagar railway section in Nadia district amid low visibility

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
West Bengal train accident, BJP workers killed, Modi rally incident, Nadia district fog accident
The incident took place between Taherpur and Badkulla railway stations on the Sealdah–Krishnanagar section of the Eastern Railway. Photo: File photo; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Three people died and three were injured after being hit by a train in Nadia district amid dense fog.

  • The victims were travelling to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Taherpur.

  • Modi condoled the deaths during a virtual address after his helicopter could not land due to poor visibility.

Three people were killed and three others injured after being hit by a train amid dense fog on Saturday while travelling to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Taherpur in West Bengal’s Nadia district, according to PTI.

The incident took place between Taherpur and Badkulla railway stations on the Sealdah–Krishnanagar section of the Eastern Railway, a senior official said, PTI reported. The victims were part of a group heading to the BJP rally when the accident occurred in the morning hours.

According to PTI, the Prime Minister’s helicopter was unable to land at Taherpur due to low visibility caused by heavy fog. Addressing the rally virtually from Kolkata airport, Modi condoled the deaths of the “BJP workers”.

“I have come to know that some BJP workers, while travelling to the rally, lost their lives in a rail accident. My condolences are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Modi said.

An Eastern Railway official told PTI that the group had been travelling by bus and had stopped the vehicle, after which some of them walked onto the railway tracks to answer nature’s call. “While three persons died on the spot, two others with injuries were admitted to a local hospital,” the official said.

According to PTI, another person sustained minor injuries and was released after being administered first aid. The official added that due to heavy fog in the morning, the group could not see the oncoming train.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
