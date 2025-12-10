Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

A sack of EPIC cards was found near NH-12 in Shantipur, Nadia district.
Police have seized the voter cards and launched an investigation.
TMC and BJP exchanged allegations as electoral roll revision continues.
A sack containing Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) was discovered beside National Highway 12 in Nadia district on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation, PTI reported.
Local residents spotted the sack near a garbage dump in Shantipur and alerted the authorities. According to PTI, a police team visited the site and seized the voter cards, taking them to the police station for verification.
An inquiry has been initiated to determine how the cards ended up at the spot, a police officer said.
A Shantipur Panchayat Samiti member and a local TMC leader alleged that BJP workers from another district deliberately dumped the voter cards. The BJP, however, denied the allegation. "The area where the voter cards were found is under the TMC-run panchayat. These are the very cards used for bogus voting," a BJP leader said.
The discovery comes amid the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, which began on November 4 with the distribution of enumeration forms and will continue until December 11, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)