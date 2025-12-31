Assam: Man Sentenced To Life For Raising Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Module, Says NIA

NIA special court in Guwahati convicts Md Kamruj Zaman for setting up a Pakistan-based terror module in Assam during 2017–18

Assam terror case, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Assam, NIA Guwahati court
Md Kamruj Zaman, also known as Kamaruddin, was handed three separate sentences under provisions of anti-terror legislation, with the maximum punishment being life imprisonment. File Photo
  • An NIA special court in Guwahati sentenced Md Kamruj Zaman to life imprisonment for raising a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen module in Assam.

  • The court imposed three concurrent sentences and fines after finding the conspiracy aimed at carrying out terrorist activities during 2017–18.

  • Three co-accused were convicted after pleading guilty, while another accused died during the trial.

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Guwahati has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for setting up a module of a Pakistan-based terror outfit in Assam to carry out terrorist activities, the agency said on Wednesday.

Md Kamruj Zaman, also known as Kamaruddin, was handed three separate sentences under provisions of anti-terror legislation, with the maximum punishment being life imprisonment. The sentences will run concurrently, according to PTI. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 in each of the three cases, with an additional three months of simple imprisonment in case of default, PTI reported.

Zaman was convicted for raising a module of the banned Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in Assam during 2017–18 with the aim of carrying out terrorist acts, the NIA said in a statement. The conspiracy was intended to strike terror among the public, according to PTI.

As per the agency’s investigation, Zaman recruited Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam, Omar Faruk, and several others as part of the module. The NIA had filed a chargesheet in March 2019 against five accused, including Zaman and the four others, PTI reported.

During the trial, Sahnawaz, Saidul, and Omar were convicted after pleading guilty. The fifth accused, Jaynal Uddin, died due to illness while the trial was ongoing, the NIA said.

(With inputs from PTI)

