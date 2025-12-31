Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: DEL Bowling First; Virat Kohli Misses Out

Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Odisha: Swastik Samal, Om T Munde, Sandeep Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar, Aasirwad Swain(w), Biplab Samantray(c), Sambit S Baral, Rajesh Mohanty, Prayash Singh, Debabrata Pradhan, Badal Biswal
Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Navdeep Saini, Prince Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Divij Mehra
Delhi have won the toss and oped to bowl first.
Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Delhi vs Odisha, Group D
Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4
Venue: KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur
Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM IST
Live Streaming: -
Live Telecast: -
Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome
Good Morning folks. This is the start of our live blog of the match between Delhi and Odisha. Stay tuned for the build-up, real-time updates, scores and more.