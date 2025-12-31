Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: DEL Bowling First; Virat Kohli Misses Out

From left, Delhi's Nitish Rana with captain Rishabh Pant and teammates Simarjeet Singh celebrates a dismissal during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Good Morning to each and everyone joining us for the live blog of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Group D match between Delhi and Odisha at the KSCA Ground 3 in Alur, Bengaluru. This will be a top of the table showdown in Elite Group D as Delhi are currently sitting at the summit while Odisha are trailing in 2nd. The Capital City outfit has been the team to beat this season, recently pulling off a spectacular chase of 321 against Saurashtra despite the absence of national team star Virat Kohli. Although they face a stern test today against a resurgent Odisha side, Delhi enter as heavy favorites to maintain their 100% win record heading into the next round. Odisha’s bowlers have been in fine form, but they must find a way to stop Delhi’s inform batting unit. Follow along for the real-time updates, scores, playing XIs and more.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Dec 2025, 09:06:24 am IST Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update Odisha: Swastik Samal, Om T Munde, Sandeep Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar, Aasirwad Swain(w), Biplab Samantray(c), Sambit S Baral, Rajesh Mohanty, Prayash Singh, Debabrata Pradhan, Badal Biswal Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Navdeep Saini, Prince Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Divij Mehra

31 Dec 2025, 09:06:24 am IST Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update Delhi have won the toss and oped to bowl first.

31 Dec 2025, 07:31:23 am IST Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Delhi vs Odisha, Group D

Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4

Venue: KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Live Streaming: -

Live Telecast: -