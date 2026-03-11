NBA: Wembanyama Helps Spurs Beat Celtics 125-116 In Tight Contest
Victor Wembanyama had 39 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat Boston 125-116 on Tuesday night to sweep a contentious two-game season series with the Celtics. De’Aaron Fox had 25 points and Stephon Castle added 18 points in San Antonio’s fifth straight victory. Derrick White had 34 points to lead Boston, which had won two straight. Jayson Tatum had 24 points in his third game since returning from a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered May 12.
