NBA: Wembanyama Helps Spurs Beat Celtics 125-116 In Tight Contest

Victor Wembanyama had 39 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat Boston 125-116 on Tuesday night to sweep a contentious two-game season series with the Celtics. De’Aaron Fox had 25 points and Stephon Castle added 18 points in San Antonio’s fifth straight victory. Derrick White had 34 points to lead Boston, which had won two straight. Jayson Tatum had 24 points in his third game since returning from a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered May 12.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
San Antonio Spurs Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates with teammates after their win over the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
1/9
San Antonio Spurs Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
2/9
San Antonio Spurs Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives between Boston Celtics guard Ron Harper Jr. (13) and forward Sam Hauser (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
3/9
San Antonio Spurs Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Deaaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) drives past Boston Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
4/9
San Antonio Spurs Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Derrick White
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) works the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
5/9
San Antonio Spurs Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) is fouled as he tries to score past San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) and forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
6/9
San Antonio Spurs Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Luka Garza (52) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
7/9
San Antonio Spurs Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) as he tries to score during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
8/9
San Antonio Spurs Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Derrick White
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) dives past San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
9/9
San Antonio Spurs Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
