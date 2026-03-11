Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Shaheen Afridi-led PAK Leads Revamped Side Against Hosts In Dhaka

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: H2H
Matches: 39
PAK Won: 34
BAN Won: 5
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Where Is Babar Azam?
“We just want to give opportunities for our youngsters. They are also our future. You want to give opportunities against Bangladesh. I think when the time comes, they will also know their role and what’s coming in the future. We just need to prepare our team for the World Cup. It is an opportunity for the youngsters to show their skills," Afridi said in the press conference.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Squads
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain.