Atletico Madrid 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Sloppy Spurs Punished By Alvarez, Griezmann

Atletico Madrid secured a 5-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Tottenham Hotspur coach Igor Tudor played a gamble by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario with Antonin Kinsky. But the switch didn't go well for Tudor as two slip-ups from Kinsky in the first 15 minutes gave away a lead of 3-0 to Atletico Madrid. Tudor had to sub off Kinsky and bring on Vicario. Despite that Spurs conceded two more goals. Pedro Porro was the only glimpse of hope for them as he scored a goal and assisted one as well. Dominic Solanke scored the second goal late in the second half. The scorers for Atletico Madrid were Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Robin Le Normand. 

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur
Atletico Madrid players greet fans at the end of the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid
Tottenham's Xavi Simons, right, and Tottenham's Micky van de Ven react at the end of the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham's Archie Gray, center, and Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand challenge for the ball during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, right, scores his side's fifth goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham's Dominic Solanke scores his side's second goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur
Atletico Madrid's David Hancko, left, challenges for the ball with Tottenham's Micky van de Ven during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez goes round Tottenham's goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky to score his side's third goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Champions League Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur
Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill, top, and Tottenham's Mathys Tel challenge for the ball during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Champions League Soccer Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
