Atletico Madrid 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Sloppy Spurs Punished By Alvarez, Griezmann
Atletico Madrid secured a 5-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Tottenham Hotspur coach Igor Tudor played a gamble by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario with Antonin Kinsky. But the switch didn't go well for Tudor as two slip-ups from Kinsky in the first 15 minutes gave away a lead of 3-0 to Atletico Madrid. Tudor had to sub off Kinsky and bring on Vicario. Despite that Spurs conceded two more goals. Pedro Porro was the only glimpse of hope for them as he scored a goal and assisted one as well. Dominic Solanke scored the second goal late in the second half. The scorers for Atletico Madrid were Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Robin Le Normand.
