India's FIFA World Cup Paradox: A Nation Of Passionate Fans, But No Players On The Field

From crowded sports bars to flag-waving celebrations across cities, India's World Cup fever is palpable despite cricket's dominance, with nearly 59% of Indians planning to follow the tournament in an unprecedented football frenzy. Zee Entertainment secured a late USD 40 million broadcast deal just one week before tournament kickoff, ensuring live coverage across its Unite8 channels and Zee 5 streaming platform, after unfavorable time zones, with most matches airing late at night, dampened broadcaster interest and slashed FIFA's initial asking price from USD 100 million. Yet behind the vibrant enthusiasm lies a bittersweet reality: India's absence from the World Cup contrasts sharply with four players of Indian origin representing other nations, highlighting systemic gaps in India's football development infrastructure compared to nations with stronger academy systems. The images capture India's passionate fandom, a nation yearning for its moment on football's grandest stage.

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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in Kochi
Football fans of various clubs install large hoardings of Brazilian player Neymar Jr, Argentine players Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martínez, football manager Lionel Scaloni and other players ahead of the FIFA World Cup, at Kochi, in Ernakulam district, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in Thiruvananthapuram
Posters and flags of Argentina national football team displayed on the streets ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI
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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in India-
A mural of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi unveiled to celebrate the commencement of FIFA World Cup 2026, at Bandra, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in Thiruvananthapuram
Young boys play football in a street decorated with Brazilian flags and a large poster of footballer Neymar Jr ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI
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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in Kochi
Southern Football Club (SFC) Kochi club members, in association with the KSRTC City Ride, organise a football celebration aboard a double-decker bus to welcome the FIFA World Cup 2026, at Kochi, in Ernakulam district. | Photo: PTI
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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in Bengaluru
A football fan arranges souvenirs for the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in India in Kochi
Commuters ride past signages put up by soccer World Cup fans during monsoon rains in Kochi, southern Kerala state. | Photo: AP/R S Iyer
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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in Kochi
A cyclist pedals through a traffic circle decorated with flags of soccer World Cup teams during monsoon rains in Kochi, southern Kerala state. | Photo: AP/R S Iyer
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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in Kolkata
Football fans decorate a street with flags and murals ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in Kolkata
Kolkata: A football fan carries a banner featuring the Argentine players ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in Ernakulam
Southern Football Club (SFC) Kochi club members, in association with the KSRTC City Ride, organise a football celebration aboard a double-decker bus to welcome the FIFA World Cup 2026, at Kochi, in Ernakulam district. | Photo: PTI
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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in Kolkata
Football fans carry an Argentine flag and a banner featuring the team's players ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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FIFA World Cup Football fans prep in Kolkata
Football fans carry a banner featuring various teams ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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