India's FIFA World Cup Paradox: A Nation Of Passionate Fans, But No Players On The Field

Football fans of various clubs install large hoardings of Brazilian player Neymar Jr, Argentine players Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martínez, football manager Lionel Scaloni and other players ahead of the FIFA World Cup, at Kochi, in Ernakulam district, Kerala. | Photo: PTI

1/12 Posters and flags of Argentina national football team displayed on the streets ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI





2/12 A mural of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi unveiled to celebrate the commencement of FIFA World Cup 2026, at Bandra, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





3/12 Young boys play football in a street decorated with Brazilian flags and a large poster of footballer Neymar Jr ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI





4/12 Southern Football Club (SFC) Kochi club members, in association with the KSRTC City Ride, organise a football celebration aboard a double-decker bus to welcome the FIFA World Cup 2026, at Kochi, in Ernakulam district. | Photo: PTI





5/12 A football fan arranges souvenirs for the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





6/12 Commuters ride past signages put up by soccer World Cup fans during monsoon rains in Kochi, southern Kerala state. | Photo: AP/R S Iyer





7/12 A cyclist pedals through a traffic circle decorated with flags of soccer World Cup teams during monsoon rains in Kochi, southern Kerala state. | Photo: AP/R S Iyer





8/12 Football fans decorate a street with flags and murals ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





9/12 Kolkata: A football fan carries a banner featuring the Argentine players ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





10/12 Southern Football Club (SFC) Kochi club members, in association with the KSRTC City Ride, organise a football celebration aboard a double-decker bus to welcome the FIFA World Cup 2026, at Kochi, in Ernakulam district. | Photo: PTI





11/12 Football fans carry an Argentine flag and a banner featuring the team's players ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





12/12 Football fans carry a banner featuring various teams ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





