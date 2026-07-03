The Hammer Drops On Centre Court: Italian Berrettini Eliminates 20th Seed Fils
Matteo Berrettini Vs Arthur Fils Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Unseeded Berrettini defeated 20th seed Arthur Fils in a thrilling four-set encounter (6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3) to enter the third round. The win marks a major milestone for the Italian world No. 51, securing his first win on Centre Court since his 2021 final. Both players played aggressively, but Berrettini's lethal grass-court toolkit, powered by 16 aces and deep backhand slices, proved too daunting a task for the 22-year-old Frenchman. Despite a fiery response from Fils to win the third set, Berrettini reclaimed his dominance to seal the match in two hours and 51 minutes. Having successfully sent a warning to the locker room with wins over Stan Wawrinka and Fils, the 30-year-old 'Hammer' from Rome moves into the SW19 third round for the first time in three years and meets 2014 semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov. The Belgian wildcard beat 15th seed Jakub Mensik. See the best photos from the Berrettini vs Fils tennis match here:
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE