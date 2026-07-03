The Hammer Drops On Centre Court: Italian Berrettini Eliminates 20th Seed Fils

Matteo Berrettini Vs Arthur Fils Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Unseeded Berrettini defeated 20th seed Arthur Fils in a thrilling four-set encounter (6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3) to enter the third round. The win marks a major milestone for the Italian world No. 51, securing his first win on Centre Court since his 2021 final. Both players played aggressively, but Berrettini's lethal grass-court toolkit, powered by 16 aces and deep backhand slices, proved too daunting a task for the 22-year-old Frenchman. Despite a fiery response from Fils to win the third set, Berrettini reclaimed his dominance to seal the match in two hours and 51 minutes. Having successfully sent a warning to the locker room with wins over Stan Wawrinka and Fils, the 30-year-old 'Hammer' from Rome moves into the SW19 third round for the first time in three years and meets 2014 semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov. The Belgian wildcard beat 15th seed Jakub Mensik. See the best photos from the Berrettini vs Fils tennis match here:

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Matteo Berrettini Vs Arthur Fils wimbledon tennis highlights-
Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates winning the second round men's singles match against Arthur Fils of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Berrettini vs Fils wimbledon tennis highlights
Arthur Fils of France waves to the crowd after losing the second round men's singles match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Matteo Berrettini Vs Arthur Fils Matteo Berrettini vs Arthur Fils
Matteo Berrettini of Italy hugs Arthur Fils of France after winning the second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Matteo Berrettini Vs Arthur Fils Wimbledon Day 4 highlights
Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates winning the second round men's singles match against Arthur Fils of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Matteo Berrettini Vs Arthur Fils Centre Court Wimbledon 2026
Matteo Berrettini of Italy returns the ball during the second round men's singles match against Arthur Fils of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Matteo Berrettini Vs Arthur Fils Wimbledon licensable pictures
Arthur Fils of France returns the ball during the second round men's singles match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Berrettini Wimbledon Centre Court win
Matteo Berrettini of Italy returns the ball during the second round men's singles match against Arthur Fils of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Arthur Fils match point Wimbledon
Arthur Fils of France reacts during the second round men's singles match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon tennis action photography
Arthur Fils of France returns the ball during the second round men's singles match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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