Rybakina Crushes McNally, Eyes Wimbledon Glory And No. 1 Spot

Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Second seed Rybakina powered past American qualifier Caty McNally with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win on Centre Court. The 2022 champion needed just over an hour to wrap up the match, bouncing back from a tough three-set opener against Lois Boisson. The 27-year-old Moscow-born and Dubai resident was almost untouchable, winning 80% of her first-serve points and hitting 19 winners. An interesting storyline from this match is the WTA rankings race. Having secured her second Major title at the Australian Open earlier this year, Rybakina is within touching distance of taking the World No. 1 ranking away from Aryna Sabalenka, of course, depending on how far both players perform through the fortnight. Up next for the in-form Kazakh star is a third-round match against Belgian veteran Elise Mertens, who defeated Russian-born Uzbek Maria Timofeeva in three sets. See the best photos from the Rybakina vs McNally tennis match here:

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Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally wimbledon tennis highlights-
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning the second round women's singles match against Caty Mcnally of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Elena Rybakina vs Caty McNally Wimbledon 2026
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning the second round women's singles match against Caty Mcnally of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Rybakina vs McNally Ladies Singles 2nd Round
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves the ball during the second round women's singles match against Caty Mcnally of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Wimbledon 2026 Round of 64 Pics
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a return during the second round women's singles match against Caty Mcnally of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Rybakina Centre Court photos Wimbledon 2026
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns the ball during the second round women's singles match against Caty Mcnally of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Caty McNally Wimbledon highlights 2026
Caty Mcnally of the United States plays a return during the second round women's singles match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan concentrates during the second round women's singles match against Caty Mcnally of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Wimbledon Womens Singles Round 2
Caty Mcnally of the United States plays a return during the second round women's singles match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally wimbledon London grass court tennis 2026
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves the ball during the second round women's singles match against Caty Mcnally of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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