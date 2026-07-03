Rybakina Crushes McNally, Eyes Wimbledon Glory And No. 1 Spot
Elena Rybakina Vs Caty McNally Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Second seed Rybakina powered past American qualifier Caty McNally with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win on Centre Court. The 2022 champion needed just over an hour to wrap up the match, bouncing back from a tough three-set opener against Lois Boisson. The 27-year-old Moscow-born and Dubai resident was almost untouchable, winning 80% of her first-serve points and hitting 19 winners. An interesting storyline from this match is the WTA rankings race. Having secured her second Major title at the Australian Open earlier this year, Rybakina is within touching distance of taking the World No. 1 ranking away from Aryna Sabalenka, of course, depending on how far both players perform through the fortnight. Up next for the in-form Kazakh star is a third-round match against Belgian veteran Elise Mertens, who defeated Russian-born Uzbek Maria Timofeeva in three sets. See the best photos from the Rybakina vs McNally tennis match here:
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