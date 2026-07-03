Berlin Momentum Carries 9th-Seeded Noskova Over Osorio In London
Linda Noskova Vs Camila Osorio Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: In a thrilling second-round clash at All London Club, Czech rising star Linda Noskova battled past Colombia's Camila Osorio in three sets. Seeded ninth here, Noskova demonstrated her superior power on grass and secured a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory to punch her ticket to the next round. The victory marks back-to-back wins for the 21-year-old over Osorio following a straight-sets win at the Billie Jean King Cup (November 2025), having previously lost their first WTA meeting in Lyon (February 2023). Riding the momentum of a recent title run in Berlin, her second WTA Tour singles title, the current world number 10 hit an impressive nine aces to break down Osorio's resilient baseline defence. Next up, Noskova will face 17th-seed Belgian Sorana Cirstea, who defeated unseeded Aussie Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 6-4, for a place in the round of 16. See the best photos from the Noskova vs Osorio tennis match here:
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