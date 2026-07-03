Keys Locks Wimbledon Court One As Royal Box Watches Swan's Exit
Madison Keys Vs Katie Swan Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: American Keys silenced a passionate London crowd on Court One, ending British wild card Katie Swan's run at the All England Club with a 6-1, 6-4 win on Thursday. The 26th-seeded Keys relied on her lethal, heavy baseline hitting to bring a swift end to the ladies' singles second-round match. The packed arena buzzed with patriotic British energy, erupting into deafening roars every time the 27-year-old home hope fought back. A star-studded crowd watched the drama unfold during the 90-minute match. In the royal box, Catherine, Princess of Wales, cheered alongside tennis legend Sir Andy Murray, adding glamour to the historic venue. Bristol-born Swan was the last British woman remaining in the Wimbledon singles draw. Up next, Keys faces sixth seed Amanda Anisimova in an all-American blockbuster clash. See the best photos from the Keys vs Swan tennis match here:
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