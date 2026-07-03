Keys Locks Wimbledon Court One As Royal Box Watches Swan's Exit

Madison Keys Vs Katie Swan Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: American Keys silenced a passionate London crowd on Court One, ending British wild card Katie Swan's run at the All England Club with a 6-1, 6-4 win on Thursday. The 26th-seeded Keys relied on her lethal, heavy baseline hitting to bring a swift end to the ladies' singles second-round match. The packed arena buzzed with patriotic British energy, erupting into deafening roars every time the 27-year-old home hope fought back. A star-studded crowd watched the drama unfold during the 90-minute match. In the royal box, Catherine, Princess of Wales, cheered alongside tennis legend Sir Andy Murray, adding glamour to the historic venue. Bristol-born Swan was the last British woman remaining in the Wimbledon singles draw. Up next, Keys faces sixth seed Amanda Anisimova in an all-American blockbuster clash. See the best photos from the Keys vs Swan tennis match here:

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Madison Keys Vs Katie Swan wimbledon tennis highlights
Madison Keys of the United States celebrates her victory against Katie Swan of Britain in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Katie Swan vs Madison Keys match stats
Madison Keys of the United States celebrates a point against Katie Swan of Britain in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon womens singles second round 2026
Katie Swan of Britain reacts after losing a point against Madison Keys of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Katie Swan exit Wimbledon 2026
Katie Swan of Britain celebrates a point against Madison Keys of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Madison Keys vs Katie Swan pics
Katie Swan of Britain, left, and Madison Keys of the United States speak with the umpire at the net at the beginning of their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britains Kate, Princess of Wales, Wimbledon 2026
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, laughs next to former tennis player Andy Murray as they watch the second round women's singles match between Katie Swan of Britain and Madison Keys of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Katie Swan Wimbledon Court 1 photos
Katie Swan of Britain returns the ball to Madison Keys of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Katie Swan Wimbledon action shots
Katie Swan of Britain returns the ball to Madison Keys of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Tennis royalty Wimbledon Princess of Wales
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and former tennis player Andy Murray arrive on court 1 to watch the second round women's singles match between Katie Swan of Britain and Madison Keys of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Madison Keys grass court form
Madison Keys of the United States celebrates a point against Katie Swan of Britain in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Madison Keys Vs Katie Swan wimbledon tennis highlights-
Katie Swan of Britain enters the court to play against Madison Keys of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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