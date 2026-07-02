Personal Year Number: What The Next 6 Months Could Bring

Personal Year Number 1: A Time for New Beginnings

If you are in Personal Year 1, you may be feeling a strong urge to go forward and create something new over the next six months. This phase can inspire independence, confidence and taking crucial decisions connected to a job or personal aspirations. On the professional front, you may get new prospects, a leadership position or a new project. Those contemplating a career move or a new endeavour might find themselves more driven. However, success would be a matter of patience and appropriate planning and not a matter of rushing into decisions. In personal life, you may feel the need to focus more on yourself and your ambitions. As you strive for your own goals, you may have to strike a balance. This is a moment to have faith in your abilities and lay a stronger foundation for the future.